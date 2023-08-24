Luton Town are taking part in the Premier League for the first time in their history in the 2023-24 season

When Coventry City's Fankaty Dabo fired his penalty over the crossbar in the 2022-23 Championship play-off final, euphoria filled one half of Wembley Stadium.

Luton Town had ended their 31-year wait to be a Premier League club, completing their journey from non-league to the top flight.

Just a row behind fellow Luton legend Mick Harford, former Hatters midfielder Alan West embraced his son Josh.

Luton were back in the big time.

Almost 50 years after he swapped Burnley for Bedfordshire, remaining involved at the club when they were relegated from the Football League in 2009, West had seen the remarkable rise of a club he once represented.

"I was [Luton's] chaplain through that very difficult period when they were relegated and they went all the way down to the Conference," he explained.

"And then now, of course, [they have got] all the way back up. It is quite an amazing story and journey.

Alan West made 285 appearances for Luton between 1973 and 1981, and still resides in Bedfordshire today

"Getting promoted has just put a smile on people's faces. People weren't interested in football.

"Luton has got a lot of bad press, but now it has got some good press. And that's all to do with the football club.

"There's been a brilliant spirit and attitude in the town in the last few weeks, right the way through from local council to schools to kids. Everybody is really excited."

'Kenilworth Road has barely changed'

West, 71, hails from Hyde in Greater Manchester and began his career with Burnley in 1967. He spent six years in claret and blue before swapping it for the orange of Luton in 1973.

The Hatters' stadium, Kenilworth Road, was meant to be the setting for Luton's inaugural home Premier League clash against West's former club, before it was postponed.

Amid the scrutiny, the former midfielder gave an insight into what the stadium was like during his playing days.

"The truth is, it's barely changed," West revealed.

"That's just the way it is. Back in the day, it was just a normal, average football ground and lots of the old grounds were built in built-up areas. So there are terraced houses around lots of the old stadiums back in the day.

"But of course, today, with all of the new modern stadiums, things are very, very different.

"I think they've put a couple of roofs over where people sit, but really other than that, and a lick of paint here and there, it's about the same.

A brand new bespoke home for the town's football team has also been floated over the years, with a site in the heart of the city previously being identified as the ideal location.

"Hopefully they'll also start preparation now for the new stadium," added West. "[That] has been in the pipeline for the last few years - almost for as long as I've been around!

"I remember when I first came from Burnley [they said]: 'We've got the plan for a new stadium soon.' Here we are, 50 years later.

"But it looks now like it will happen, soon rather than later. That's very exciting for the town and for the club."

'I know how hard it is to stay at this level'

After being loaned to American side Minnesota Kicks numerous times between 1976 and 1979, Alan West was named in the 1977 North American Soccer League All-Stars team alongside the likes of Gordon Banks, Franz Beckenbauer, George Best and Pele (pictured right)

Before their inaugural Premier League season, Luton recruited a number of new first-team players.

Midfielders Ryan Giles and Marvelous Nakamba have been added to Rob Edwards' squad along with wing-back Issa Kabore, while last season's top scorer Carlton Morris put pen to paper on a new deal at the club.

Morris scored Luton's first-ever Premier League goal in the Hatters' 4-1 loss away to Brighton on the opening weekend, a finish that remains their only one so far this season, following the postponement of their clash against Burnley.

Carlton Morris, scorer of Luton's first-ever Premier League goal, committed his "long-term future" to the club before the start of the 2023-24 season.

On Friday, though, they travel to Stamford Bridge to face a lavishly-assembled Chelsea outfit.

"Obviously, it is a massive challenge to stay in the Premier League. It is the best league in the world," said West.

"My hope would be that Luton stay in the Premier League this season, by the skin of their teeth. I don't care how they stay up, I just want them to stay up. And then get on with the new stadium and that gives then a catalyst for the future.

"They can then compete and then you can keep building on that. If they can stay in the Premier League, even if they are fourth, fifth from bottom, they are still in there and then you can build on that then. You can build on that solid foundation.

"I have played in the equivalent of the Premier League back in the First Division in 1974-75 and we ended up third from bottom and sadly were relegated. So I know how tough it is to stay in that level.

"I think they are set now as a club, with a good mindset and a good vision and set of values that will hold them in good stead."