Close menu

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager to miss next two matches after minor back surgery

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments94

Breaking news

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to miss his team's next two Premier League matches after having minor back surgery.

In a statement, the club said Guardiola, 52, had been suffering with severe back pain and travelled to Barcelona for an "emergency" operation.

City go to Sheffield United on Sunday and host Fulham on 2 September at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is expected to return to duty after the international break.

Assistant manager Juanma Lillo will take over first-team training and lead from the touchline during matches in Guardiola's absence.

City said the operation, carried out by Dr Mireia Illueca, was a "success" and the Treble-winning boss will "recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona".

The statement added: "Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:46

    Not sure why this needs a HYS ........

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:45

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Tezza, today at 13:45

    Well, isn't he lucky to have his operation just like that at the drop of a hat. Many many ordinary people have to wait months/years..... for their ops!!

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 13:45

    That's what lifting all those trophies do to you
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by clarke, today at 13:45

    Picked the 2 games that City will cake walk through lol. Fair enough though

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 13:44

    Get well soon Pep, best wishes.

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 13:44

    Miner back surgery. That's the pits.

    Here all day! I thank you.............................

    (I suspect some fellow posters might need it explaining what a miner or a pit is)

  • Comment posted by IR, today at 13:44

    It ain't an emergency if he travelled to Barcelona to have it....

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 13:43

    ETH has a bad side

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 13:43

    Let him rest for life

  • Comment posted by henchman, today at 13:42

    TRAGEDY

  • Comment posted by Pottymowf, today at 13:42

    #115

    On hearing the news that mufc's long awaited punishment means league Two after the international break......Pep ran outside screaming "I'm off back to Barca".......

    WHO CARES?

  • Comment posted by Oldgolfer, today at 13:41

    Didnt Conte go home for an operation and recuperation, and then never came back

  • Comment posted by Welsh_Dragon_1971, today at 13:41

    How can it be 'emergency' surgery if he has the time to return home to Spain to have the treatment? BBC reporter once again building up a small story!

  • Comment posted by EducateMe, today at 13:41

    He can’t have been in too much pain to be able to travel to Barcelona or was it he didn’t trust English doctors, even in the top private hospitals.

  • Comment posted by kickabout, today at 13:41

    Has he got a spine? Why doesn’t he speak out about his employer’s regime?

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 13:40

    Chelsea have bid for the chiropractor.

  • Comment posted by Chunky Lover 53, today at 13:40

    Good job he doesn't play football anymore then...

  • Comment posted by Gazzas grin, today at 13:39

    Who'd have thought. Not many, didn't seem to stop him leaping around his technical area.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport