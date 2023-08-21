Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to miss his team's next two Premier League matches after having minor back surgery.

In a statement, the club said Guardiola, 52, had been suffering with severe back pain and travelled to Barcelona for an "emergency" operation.

City go to Sheffield United on Sunday and host Fulham on 2 September at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is expected to return to duty after the international break.

Assistant manager Juanma Lillo will take over first-team training and lead from the touchline during matches in Guardiola's absence.

City said the operation, carried out by Dr Mireia Illueca, was a "success" and the Treble-winning boss will "recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona".

The statement added: "Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon."

More to follow.