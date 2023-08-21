Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Teyah Golding signed her first professional contract with Arsenal in 2022

Arsenal defender Teyah Goldie has become the fifth Arsenal player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the past 12 months.

The club has confirmed the 19-year-old has undergone surgery on her right leg and has begun rehabilitation.

The England youth international previously ruptured the ACL in her left leg while on loan at Watford in 2022.

Arsenal's Laura Wienroither, Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson are also out with ACL injuries.

"Everyone at the club is focused on supporting Teyah to ensure she is back to full fitness as soon as possible," Arsenal said.