Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Hall will wear the number 20 shirt at Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old Chelsea defender Lewis Hall on loan and will make the deal permanent next summer.

The England Under-21 international made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in November.

A fee of £28m plus £7m in add-ons will be activated at the end of the season.

"To now be here at Newcastle, the club that I've supported since I was a kid, I'm honoured and very proud to wear this shirt," Hall said.

"Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It's a big club and I can't wait to get started."

The deal for Hall, who came through the academy at Stamford Bridge, includes a sell-on clause for Chelsea should he leave Newcastle.

He is best known for playing at left-back but also featured on the wing and in midfield for Chelsea.

He made 11 appearances in all competitions last season, including nine in the league, and was Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2023.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was "delighted" to sign Hall.

"He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it's very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad," Howe said.

Speaking before the deal was confirmed, Howe said Hall would be the last player Newcastle signed this summer.

Newcastle have spent about £130m on Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh this summer.

Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Howe made it clear after the arrival of Livramento that Newcastle would "have to get creative" in the transfer market as they searched for one more defensive signing.

Financial Fair Play has dominated the discourse on Tyneside this summer, and the signing of Hall on a loan deal is purely a way to defer the payment for a year to stay within the rules. Otherwise, this is to be viewed as a permanent deal.

Howe has liked Hall since his Premier League debut at St James' Park. He will offer the balance at left-back in an attacking sense, dovetailing with Kieran Trippier or Livramento on the other flank.

The move frees Dan Burn up to compete at centre-back.

Newcastle were told this summer that Hall was a player Chelsea would not sell, and once again they have acted swiftly to complete a deal when the opportunity arose.