Lewis Hall: Newcastle sign Chelsea defender on loan before permanent deal next summer

Last updated on .From the section Newcastlecomments182

Lewis Hall poses for photos wearing a home shirt and scarf at St. James' Park
Hall will wear the number 20 shirt at Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old Chelsea defender Lewis Hall on loan and will make the deal permanent next summer.

The England Under-21 international made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in November.

A fee of £28m plus £7m in add-ons will be activated at the end of the season.

"To now be here at Newcastle, the club that I've supported since I was a kid, I'm honoured and very proud to wear this shirt," Hall said.

"Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It's a big club and I can't wait to get started."

The deal for Hall, who came through the academy at Stamford Bridge, includes a sell-on clause for Chelsea should he leave Newcastle.

He is best known for playing at left-back but also featured on the wing and in midfield for Chelsea.

He made 11 appearances in all competitions last season, including nine in the league, and was Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2023.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was "delighted" to sign Hall.

"He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it's very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad," Howe said.

Speaking before the deal was confirmed, Howe said Hall would be the last player Newcastle signed this summer.

Newcastle have spent about £130m on Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh this summer.

Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Howe made it clear after the arrival of Livramento that Newcastle would "have to get creative" in the transfer market as they searched for one more defensive signing.

Financial Fair Play has dominated the discourse on Tyneside this summer, and the signing of Hall on a loan deal is purely a way to defer the payment for a year to stay within the rules. Otherwise, this is to be viewed as a permanent deal.

Howe has liked Hall since his Premier League debut at St James' Park. He will offer the balance at left-back in an attacking sense, dovetailing with Kieran Trippier or Livramento on the other flank.

The move frees Dan Burn up to compete at centre-back.

Newcastle were told this summer that Hall was a player Chelsea would not sell, and once again they have acted swiftly to complete a deal when the opportunity arose.

Comments

Join the conversation

182 comments

  • Comment posted by WildReiver, today at 11:18

    Irony is that a successful youngster with great potential has been sold by Chelsea who will soon have spent £1billion on so called established players with no sign of the team being anywhere near the likes of City or Real Madrid.

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 11:21

      whosdatdandare replied:
      Irony is the local lad went to Chelsea and was then sold back to his hometown team

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 11:14

    Saw this guy play against Man United last season and loved his attitude. Looks to have a decent reading of the game for such a young player, so I'm glad we've picked him up. Some rough English diamonds in the squad right now with Gordon, Livramento and Hall; be interesting to see if Eddie can turn them into prem level players over the next couple of years. HWTL.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 11:38

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      this guy has incredible potential. has the composure of reece james, but he is prone to giving the ball away quite a bit and poor defensive positioning

  • Comment posted by Tiger, today at 11:31

    Not a Newcastle fan but I can't remember the last signing they made that didn't look very, very smart. Good work again.

    • Reply posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 12:17

      Hebburn Lee replied:
      Chris Wood for about £25million? Jury is still out on Anthony Gordon for about £40million.

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, today at 11:13

    This probably falls into the category of ' good deal for everyone involved '. He is a talented player and as a CFC fan I'm sad to see him leave but its a good move for him and getting up to 35m for a young player is also a good outcome for CFC when there are so many LBs at the club. He is also a Newcastle fan and wants to play more in CM so will see how it goes for him

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 11:48

    Another excellent signing under Howe. Very surprised Chelsea let him go to be honest but their mistake is our gain. Much happier with this lad than all the reports linking us with that overpaid flop Cucurella.

  • Comment posted by CFC_Zola, today at 11:16

    Good luck to him. Would have preferred Chelsea to keep him but seemingly that wasn't possible. Looks a really good prospect.

  • Comment posted by Dazza, today at 11:07

    He has such great ability and potential, I’m gutted he’s going

  • Comment posted by Its never easy , today at 11:41

    Truely loves the Toon. Lewis Hall and his family are big Newcastle fans.

    What a move to play top level football for a club you support.

    Living the dream 😎

  • Comment posted by B4N, today at 11:08

    They haven’t made a bad signing yet and I don’t think LH will break the trend!

    • Reply posted by David Windsor, today at 11:12

      David Windsor replied:
      Chris Wood?

  • Comment posted by Fishmate, today at 11:44

    Whilst not much to go on, he made less mistakes in every game he played for us last season than Levi Colwill achieved against West Ham on Sunday. Good move for Hall, good business for Newcastle and a poor decision by Chelsea. Best of luck Lewis...

  • Comment posted by KingCarlos, today at 11:20

    Good move for Hall

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 11:30

    A sensible signing as have all of Eddie Howe’s signings been

  • Comment posted by Arunit C, today at 11:43

    Finally a sensible business decision by Chelsea. He may have great potential but 35m for someone with just 11 appearances in senior career while having plenty of LB options in Chilwell, Cucurella and Maatsen is good business by Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by pauld, today at 11:12

    Good prospect, sad he’s leaving. Shows what a crazy market though, 35m for a young player who’s barely played

    • Reply posted by ozzy, today at 11:24

      ozzy replied:
      £28M - it only rises to £35M under certain performance related conditions this season.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 11:27

    it's been very quiet, chelsea ain't signed a player.

    • Reply posted by Sydney Carton, today at 11:39

      Sydney Carton replied:
      Medical booked for a GK actually...keep eyes peeled

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 11:07

    Good pedigree, but seems very much, and nice to see he goes home to Newcastle.

    • Reply posted by hunkydory, today at 11:35

      hunkydory replied:
      Home he is from Slough. No connection with Newcastle apart from his Dad latched onto them when Keegan had them flying.

  • Comment posted by Lord Elpus, today at 11:48

    Price seems high compared to the prices Man United are offloading their academy graduates. The article says he is an England U21 international but he didn't feature in the Euro wining squad. Was he injured?

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 12:32

      Doesitmatter replied:
      He played once for the U21

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lewis_Hall_(footballer)

  • Comment posted by Love-Chips-Hate-Spuds, today at 11:43

    As a Chelsea fan really sad to see him go he is a fantastic player and will do well for the Toon and as hesays its the team he supports does not get any better than to play for team you love was a great prospect but he wanted 1st team football now, he is good enough as was Gilmour that we sold Cucrella cost us 65 million and Hall is way better then that haircut-needed muppet

    • Reply posted by Robert Thomson, today at 11:57

      Robert Thomson replied:
      I'm surprised Gilmours name doesnt come up more often - keeping him wouldve saved the lavia/caciedo transfers

  • Comment posted by Windy M, today at 12:08

    Good signing but it shows how ridiculous the spending has become in England. £28M plus add-ons for an 18 year old? Anywhere else in Europe and he's a below £10M player.

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 12:28

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Market demand

      I bet you whinge about the Saudi league as well

      Move on

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 12:19

    This is a strange decision by Chelsea. Why not loan him out for a season and then sell Marc Cucurella at the end of the season?

    • Reply posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 12:24

      Hebburn Lee replied:
      It's an accounting thing ;-)

