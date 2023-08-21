Close menu

Lewis Hall: Newcastle sign Chelsea defender on loan before permanent deal next summer

Last updated on .From the section Newcastlecomments22

Lewis Hall poses for photos wearing a home shirt and scarf at St. James' Park
Hall will wear the number 20 shirt at Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old Chelsea defender Lewis Hall on loan and will make the deal permanent next summer.

The England Under-21 international made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in November.

A fee of £28m plus £7m in add-ons will be activated at the end of the season.

"To now be here at Newcastle, the club that I've supported since I was a kid, I'm honoured and very proud to wear this shirt," Hall said.

"Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It's a big club and I can't wait to get started."

The deal for Hall, who came through the academy at Stamford Bridge, includes a sell-on clause for Chelsea should he leave Newcastle.

He is best known for playing at left-back but also featured on the wing and in midfield for Chelsea.

He made 11 appearances in all competitions last season, including nine in the league, and was Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year in 2023.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was "delighted" to sign Hall.

"He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it's very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad," Howe said.

Speaking before the deal was confirmed, Howe said Hall would be the last player Newcastle signed this summer.

Newcastle have spent about £130m on Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh this summer.

Analysis

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Howe made it clear after the arrival of Livramento that Newcastle would "have to get creative" in the transfer market as they searched for one more defensive signing.

Financial Fair Play has dominated the discourse on Tyneside this summer, and the signing of Hall on a loan deal is purely a way to defer the payment for a year to stay within the rules. Otherwise, this is to be viewed as a permanent deal.

Howe has liked Hall since his Premier League debut at St James' Park. He will offer the balance at left-back in an attacking sense, dovetailing with Kieran Trippier or Livramento on the other flank.

The move frees Dan Burn up to compete at centre-back.

Newcastle were told this summer that Hall was a player Chelsea would not sell, and once again they have acted swiftly to complete a deal when the opportunity arose.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by CFC_Zola, today at 11:16

    Good luck to him. Would have preferred Chelsea to keep him but seemingly that wasn't possible. Looks a really good prospect.

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 11:14

    Saw this guy play against Man United last season and loved his attitude. Looks to have a decent reading of the game for such a young player, so I'm glad we've picked him up. Some rough English diamonds in the squad right now with Gordon, Livramento and Hall; be interesting to see if Eddie can turn them into prem level players over the next couple of years. HWTL.

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, today at 11:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 11:12

    Can’t be right…if there is an absolute obligation then full financial implications should be now

    • Reply posted by Sydney Carton, today at 11:14

      Sydney Carton replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Des , today at 11:12

    This is an astronomical amount of money for an unproven player

  • Comment posted by pauld, today at 11:12

    Good prospect, sad he’s leaving. Shows what a crazy market though, 35m for a young player who’s barely played

  • Comment posted by The Mighty Magpie, today at 11:11

    All that money for an 18 year old. Crazy

  • Comment posted by Rover and out, today at 11:11

    A high fee for an unproven 18 year old but a sign of the times, crazy inflated prices all thanks to the yank and Saudi owners. Great move for the player though and hope he’s a success.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 11:09

    It could be a while before he breaks into the first team. But his love of the club, and natural talent, speak of a great future at Newcastle for the lad! Good luck!

  • Comment posted by B4N, today at 11:08

    They haven’t made a bad signing yet and I don’t think LH will break the trend!

    • Reply posted by David Windsor, today at 11:12

      David Windsor replied:
      Chris Wood?

  • Comment posted by oldboy, today at 11:08

    Buy now, pay later! More dodging of FFP rules.

    • Reply posted by SamTheMan, today at 11:10

      SamTheMan replied:
      Well done Sherlock

  • Comment posted by Michael Stockholm, today at 11:07

    From bad to worse🐪

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 11:07

    Good pedigree, but seems very much, and nice to see he goes home to Newcastle.

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 11:07

    Flop!!!!

  • Comment posted by Dazza, today at 11:07

    He has such great ability and potential, I’m gutted he’s going

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 11:06

    Newcastle have spent an awful lot of money on players not "proven" at the top level. I wonder if this, along with heightened expectations will be a factor this year if they don't kick-on.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport