Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Nathan Wood was one of Russell Martin's recruits when the Southampton boss was in charge of Swansea

Southampton are interested in Swansea City's England Under-21 defender Nathan Wood.

Saints manager Russell Martin is understood to be keen on a reunion with Wood, who he signed when he was Swansea boss.

But the Welsh club insist there has been no offer for the 21-year-old.

The former Middlesbrough centre-back has a year to run on his contract, though Swansea have the option to extend the deal by 12 months.

Swansea paid around £400.000 to sign Wood from Boro in the summer of 2022.

Having struggled for regular football on Teesside, Wood quickly established himself as a Swansea regular and is now regarded as one of the most promising defenders in the Championship.

Wood, the son of former Premier League player Dean Gordon, has played 47 games for Swansea, scoring once.

Martin said in March - when he was still in charge at Swansea - that he feared losing Wood to a Premier League club because the player had the potential to "go to the very top".