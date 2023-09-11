Quiz: Can you name every goalscorer in Scotland v England matches this century?
Scotland host England at Hampden Park on Tuesday, a repeat of the very first football international way back in 1872.
There have been plenty of memorable meetings between the two old rivals since then - and plenty of memorable goals too.
But can you name the 13 players who have scored in the men's international fixture since 2000?
It's time to tackle our quiz. Good luck!
Can you name every goalscorer in Scotland vs England matches since 2000?
