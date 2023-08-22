Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Serbia's Nikola Jojic tracks England's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in the European Under-19 Championships

Stoke City have signed Serbia youth international winger Nikola Jojic for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has joined the Potters from Serbian Super League side FK Mladost Lucani on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Jojic won his first cap for Serbia Under-21s in November, having made his league debut at the age of 16.

"I know as a young player I will have a chance to show my quality here and continue to develop my game," he said.

"My best qualities are my finishing, speed and combinations with my teammates and I look forward to showing Stoke City fans what I can do."

He has scored 10 goals and made 11 assists in 45 appearances for his hometown club in the past two years.

"Nikola is an emerging talent in our first-team squad and we are delighted to have acquired him after tracking his development for the past 12 months," said technical director Ricky Martin.

"When recruiting young players you have to hit the market at the right time and, if we had waited for a further window, I believe that Nikola would have moved to another team in Europe, such was the interest he received this summer.

"Nikola understands that we have a plan in place for him, the first stage of which is his adjustment to a new culture and football environment."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.