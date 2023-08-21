Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Petrovic has kept seven clean sheets in 22 MLS appearances for New England Revolution in 2023

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution for £12.5m plus £1.5m in add-ons.

The 23-year-old Serbia international will compete with Robert Sanchez for the number one spot at Stamford Bridge.

It comes after Kepa Arrizabalaga left the club to join Real Madrid on loan while Edouard Mendy signed for Al-Ahli.

Petrovic has played 43 times in the MLS for New England Revolution and has two caps for Serbia.

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is currently out injured, while 20-year-old Lucas Bergstrom has been on Mauricio Pochettino's bench for the first two games of the Premier League season.

The club have spent about £323m on eight players in this transfer window, more than any other side in Europe, and have broken the record for the highest summer spend by any club in the world - eclipsing Real Madrid's £292m in 2019.

They have spent more than £850m since owner Todd Boehly took over last summer.

Chelsea play Luton at home in Premier League on Friday night as they look to get their first win of the season.