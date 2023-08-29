Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Alex Cairns enjoyed a fine night in goal for Salford as they made history

League Two Salford stunned Championship side Leeds with an epic penalty shootout victory to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The fourth-tier side eventually went through 9-8 on penalties after Ossama Ashley scored at the second attempt when his initial effort was saved by Karl Darlow but the keeper was adjudged to have come off his line.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play before the break when former Leeds striker Matt Smith powered home a header from 10 yards out.

Pascal Struijk poked home an equaliser for the away side, who also hit the woodwork through Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood, after Salford failed to clear a free-kick but the Ammies won out on spot-kicks to reach the third round of the competition for the first time in their history.

They had the chance to win it in the first five penalties but Connor McLennan smashed his effort against the crossbar after ex-Leeds keeper Alex Cairns had saved Georginio Rutter's tame effort.

Jamie Shackleton hit the angle of the post and bar to set up Ashley to win it for Salford but he briefly looked to have blown it when Darlow went the right way to keep out his spot-kick. However, the referee rightly ordered a retake with the goalkeeper clearly off his line and the 23-year-old made the most of his reprieve.

It was rough on Leeds, who claimed their first league win of the season at Ipswich Town on Saturday, as they were the dominant side throughout but found Cairns in super form in the Salford goal.

The Ammies will now hope for a plum tie in the third round of the competition, a stage where Manchester United, the club where many of the club's owners made their names as players, will enter the competition.