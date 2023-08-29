Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
SalfordSalford City1LeedsLeeds United1
Salford City win 9-8 on penalties

Carabao Cup: Salford City 1-1 Leeds United (9-8 pens): League Two side stun Whites in epic penalty shootout

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments237

Salford City goalkeeper Alex Cairns
Former Leeds United goalkeeper Alex Cairns enjoyed a fine night in goal for Salford as they made history

League Two Salford stunned Championship side Leeds with an epic penalty shootout victory to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The fourth-tier side eventually went through 9-8 on penalties after Ossama Ashley scored at the second attempt when his initial effort was saved by Karl Darlow but the keeper was adjudged to have come off his line.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play before the break when former Leeds striker Matt Smith powered home a header from 10 yards out.

Pascal Struijk poked home an equaliser for the away side, who also hit the woodwork through Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood, after Salford failed to clear a free-kick but the Ammies won out on spot-kicks to reach the third round of the competition for the first time in their history.

They had the chance to win it in the first five penalties but Connor McLennan smashed his effort against the crossbar after ex-Leeds keeper Alex Cairns had saved Georginio Rutter's tame effort.

Jamie Shackleton hit the angle of the post and bar to set up Ashley to win it for Salford but he briefly looked to have blown it when Darlow went the right way to keep out his spot-kick. However, the referee rightly ordered a retake with the goalkeeper clearly off his line and the 23-year-old made the most of his reprieve.

It was rough on Leeds, who claimed their first league win of the season at Ipswich Town on Saturday, as they were the dominant side throughout but found Cairns in super form in the Salford goal.

The Ammies will now hope for a plum tie in the third round of the competition, a stage where Manchester United, the club where many of the club's owners made their names as players, will enter the competition.

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Cairns
  • 32ShephardSubstituted forMcLennanat 45'minutes
  • 5MariappaBooked at 64mins
  • 16Tilt
  • 24Bolton
  • 14Mallan
  • 7Watson
  • 29GarbuttSubstituted forLundat 73'minutes
  • 4Ashley
  • 9HendrySubstituted forMcAlenyat 70'minutes
  • 17SmithSubstituted forDackersat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 10Bailey
  • 11McLennan
  • 13Wright
  • 18McAleny
  • 23Berkoe
  • 36Dackers
  • 42Vassell
  • 50Olopade

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28DarlowBooked at 104mins
  • 17Shackleton
  • 5Cresswell
  • 21Struijk
  • 33Hjelde
  • 22GraySubstituted forGreenwoodat 76'minutes
  • 4Ampadu
  • 29GnontoBooked at 60mins
  • 30GelhardtSubstituted forSinisterraat 61'minutes
  • 10Summerville
  • 24Rutter

Substitutes

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 13Klaesson
  • 14Rodon
  • 18Gyabi
  • 19Greenwood
  • 23Sinisterra
  • 26Bate
  • 37Drameh
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
3,147

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home5
Away33
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away16
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Salford City 1(9), Leeds United 1(8).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Salford City 1(9), Leeds United 1(8).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(9), Leeds United 1(8). Ossama Ashley (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  4. Booking

    Karl Darlow (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Salford City 1(8), Leeds United 1(8). Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(8), Leeds United 1(8). Curtis Tilt (Salford City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(7), Leeds United 1(8). Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(7), Leeds United 1(7). Adrian Mariappa (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(6), Leeds United 1(7). Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(6), Leeds United 1(6). Luke Bolton (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(5), Leeds United 1(6). Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(5), Leeds United 1(5). Matthew Lund (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(4), Leeds United 1(5). Leo Hjelde (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Salford City 1(4), Leeds United 1(4). Connor McLennan (Salford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(4), Leeds United 1(4). Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(4), Leeds United 1(3). Marcus Dackers (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(3), Leeds United 1(3). Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(3), Leeds United 1(2). Ryan Watson (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Penalty saved! Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Salford City 1(2), Leeds United 1(2). Conor McAleny (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

237 comments

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 22:34

    Leeds so close to pulling off a massive upset

    Unlucky!

    • Reply posted by Onlyhereforthebeer, today at 22:53

      Onlyhereforthebeer replied:
      Bet you’re the funniest in your house

  • Comment posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 22:32

    Crikey. 33-5 on shots. I feel confident in saying Leeds need a closer. Not a fan but I truly hope the organization pulls it together. The fans and city deserves better.

    • Reply posted by Ramble On, today at 22:34

      Ramble On replied:
      No they don’t

  • Comment posted by seagull72, today at 22:32

    Brilliant from Salford 👏👏

    • Reply posted by Onlyhereforthebeer, today at 22:49

      Onlyhereforthebeer replied:
      Not really

  • Comment posted by north Yorkie, today at 22:38

    My 6 year old grandson could hit a better penalty than our record £30m Rutter. Unbelievable waste of money.

    • Reply posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 22:43

      Johnathon Erskine Brown replied:
      Agreed, it was a very, very poor penalty. All game he seemed just a few percent off, and that's against Salford. Totally unnacceptable given what we paid for him.

  • Comment posted by Ramble On, today at 22:33

    Hahahahahahaha

    • Reply posted by TubainEEb, today at 22:59

      TubainEEb replied:
      What are you on?

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 22:34

    Leeds haters incoming.....typical.

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 22:36

    Leeds have paid over the odds for players in the past, in the 80s it was Peter Barnes, in the 90s it was Thomas Brolin, I want Rutter to come good for his sake and for ours but fear he will be remembered as another overpriced signing.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 22:41

      Paul replied:
      I remember Brolin, he never looked fit did he?

  • Comment posted by 123xyz, today at 22:34

    This is why you always put out your strongest team, winning habit becomes ingrained then rest players if the need arises.

    • Reply posted by neilLUFC, today at 22:41

      neilLUFC replied:
      That was our strongest team !?

  • Comment posted by Neil , today at 22:42

    Well done Salford well deserved!
    Good luck on your run !

    • Reply posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 22:46

      RoundTheOutside replied:
      Fair play to them, and best of luck in the next round.. But I’m not sure I can agree with “well deserved”.

  • Comment posted by ArthurPewtey, today at 22:30

    Embarrassing for Leeds - again. 33 shots, 9 on target and still lose. Farke will be in disbelief just like Leeds fans.

    • Reply posted by Onlyhereforthebeer, today at 22:32

      Onlyhereforthebeer replied:
      Par for the course pal

  • Comment posted by Old Maid, today at 23:06

    Well done Salford, im glad you beat that lot

    • Reply posted by John, today at 23:11

      John replied:
      That lot is the famous Leeds United.
      Now repeat that back to me.

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 22:31

    Never mind this game we had anough chances to win ten game never mind this one.. oh the importance of having a proper striker in piroe wud have scored six alone.. never mind get those signings in and lets romp this league..mot

    • Reply posted by Stoker64, today at 22:34

      Stoker64 replied:
      Romp.? 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Uncle Dave, today at 22:31

    Should have retained Perkins and sent Rutter out on loan.

  • Comment posted by Onlyhereforthebeer, today at 22:29

    Big wow, we’ve been beaten by worse & we defo don’t need more games

  • Comment posted by Old Maid, today at 23:17

    The Leeds fans were more interested in singing about Ex-Man Utd players than they were about what happenened on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by Rob Dougal, today at 23:19

      Rob Dougal replied:
      That's good to hear

  • Comment posted by DonFitzg, today at 23:04

    Metro1962 "Leeds haters incoming....typical". Not really. That a fairly shock result has garnered less than 120 comments thus far shows, as with me, mild interest in how it happened rather than "hate". Leeds have fallen so far since the Revie days that they are more an object of pity than strong emotion.

    • Reply posted by Rob Dougal, today at 23:07

      Rob Dougal replied:
      Apart from the Armfield, Wilkinson, O'Leary and Bielsa days. Otherwise, spot on

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 22:56

    33 shots???
    Leeds should know better than to drink before the match !!!

  • Comment posted by Dave Gale, today at 22:31

    Just when you think things are improving Leeds let you down again. Rutter the new Bamford. What a shocking penalty.

    • Reply posted by tuned diesel, today at 23:14

      tuned diesel replied:
      Rutter just aint got it.....over £30mill ?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:37

    Now all we need now is for Salford to draw Man United to show who is the second best team in Manchester

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 22:40

      tony replied:
      Everyone in Liverpool know the Title holders are number one.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 23:03

    Sky gave up impartiality a long time ago, joke of a channel.