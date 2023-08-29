Match ends, Salford City 1(9), Leeds United 1(8).
League Two Salford stunned Championship side Leeds with an epic penalty shootout victory to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The fourth-tier side eventually went through 9-8 on penalties after Ossama Ashley scored at the second attempt when his initial effort was saved by Karl Darlow but the keeper was adjudged to have come off his line.
The hosts took the lead against the run of play before the break when former Leeds striker Matt Smith powered home a header from 10 yards out.
Pascal Struijk poked home an equaliser for the away side, who also hit the woodwork through Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood, after Salford failed to clear a free-kick but the Ammies won out on spot-kicks to reach the third round of the competition for the first time in their history.
They had the chance to win it in the first five penalties but Connor McLennan smashed his effort against the crossbar after ex-Leeds keeper Alex Cairns had saved Georginio Rutter's tame effort.
Jamie Shackleton hit the angle of the post and bar to set up Ashley to win it for Salford but he briefly looked to have blown it when Darlow went the right way to keep out his spot-kick. However, the referee rightly ordered a retake with the goalkeeper clearly off his line and the 23-year-old made the most of his reprieve.
It was rough on Leeds, who claimed their first league win of the season at Ipswich Town on Saturday, as they were the dominant side throughout but found Cairns in super form in the Salford goal.
The Ammies will now hope for a plum tie in the third round of the competition, a stage where Manchester United, the club where many of the club's owners made their names as players, will enter the competition.
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Cairns
- 32ShephardSubstituted forMcLennanat 45'minutes
- 5MariappaBooked at 64mins
- 16Tilt
- 24Bolton
- 14Mallan
- 7Watson
- 29GarbuttSubstituted forLundat 73'minutes
- 4Ashley
- 9HendrySubstituted forMcAlenyat 70'minutes
- 17SmithSubstituted forDackersat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lund
- 10Bailey
- 11McLennan
- 13Wright
- 18McAleny
- 23Berkoe
- 36Dackers
- 42Vassell
- 50Olopade
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28DarlowBooked at 104mins
- 17Shackleton
- 5Cresswell
- 21Struijk
- 33Hjelde
- 22GraySubstituted forGreenwoodat 76'minutes
- 4Ampadu
- 29GnontoBooked at 60mins
- 30GelhardtSubstituted forSinisterraat 61'minutes
- 10Summerville
- 24Rutter
Substitutes
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 13Klaesson
- 14Rodon
- 18Gyabi
- 19Greenwood
- 23Sinisterra
- 26Bate
- 37Drameh
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 3,147
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away33
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away16
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Salford City 1(9), Leeds United 1(8).
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(9), Leeds United 1(8). Ossama Ashley (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Karl Darlow (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Salford City 1(8), Leeds United 1(8). Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(8), Leeds United 1(8). Curtis Tilt (Salford City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(7), Leeds United 1(8). Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(7), Leeds United 1(7). Adrian Mariappa (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(6), Leeds United 1(7). Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(6), Leeds United 1(6). Luke Bolton (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(5), Leeds United 1(6). Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(5), Leeds United 1(5). Matthew Lund (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(4), Leeds United 1(5). Leo Hjelde (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Salford City 1(4), Leeds United 1(4). Connor McLennan (Salford City) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(4), Leeds United 1(4). Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(4), Leeds United 1(3). Marcus Dackers (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(3), Leeds United 1(3). Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(3), Leeds United 1(2). Ryan Watson (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Salford City 1(2), Leeds United 1(2). Conor McAleny (Salford City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Unlucky!
