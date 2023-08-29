Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers19:45BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Molineux Stadium, England

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Bentley
  • 2Doherty
  • 23Kilman
  • 24Gomes
  • 19Otto
  • 21Sarabia
  • 6Traoré
  • 32Hodge
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 29Fábio Silva
  • 18Kalajdzic

Substitutes

  • 8João Gomes
  • 12Matheus Cunha
  • 15Dawson
  • 17Bueno
  • 40King
  • 42Griffiths
  • 46Pond
  • 63Fraser
  • 78Ballard-Matthews

Blackpool

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 5Pennington
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 2Connolly
  • 24Lyons
  • 17Virtue
  • 12Dougall
  • 15Weir
  • 23Thompson
  • 10Carey
  • 18Beesley

Substitutes

  • 3Husband
  • 7Dale
  • 8Morgan
  • 20Casey
  • 22Hamilton
  • 25Apter
  • 30Oakley-Boothe
  • 32Grimshaw
  • 33Tharme
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match report to follow.

