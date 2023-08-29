Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool

WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers19:45BlackpoolBlackpool
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Bentley
- 2Doherty
- 23Kilman
- 24Gomes
- 19Otto
- 21Sarabia
- 6Traoré
- 32Hodge
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 29Fábio Silva
- 18Kalajdzic
Substitutes
- 8João Gomes
- 12Matheus Cunha
- 15Dawson
- 17Bueno
- 40King
- 42Griffiths
- 46Pond
- 63Fraser
- 78Ballard-Matthews
Blackpool
Formation 3-5-2
- 1O'Donnell
- 5Pennington
- 21Ekpiteta
- 2Connolly
- 24Lyons
- 17Virtue
- 12Dougall
- 15Weir
- 23Thompson
- 10Carey
- 18Beesley
Substitutes
- 3Husband
- 7Dale
- 8Morgan
- 20Casey
- 22Hamilton
- 25Apter
- 30Oakley-Boothe
- 32Grimshaw
- 33Tharme
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
