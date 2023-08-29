Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 23Famewo
  • 14Valentín
  • 19Bakinson
  • 10Bannan
  • 13Paterson
  • 45Musaba
  • 27Fletcher
  • 11Windass

Substitutes

  • 2Palmer
  • 4Vaulks
  • 9Gregory
  • 15Delgado
  • 17Bernard
  • 24Smith
  • 33James
  • 36Vásquez
  • 41Gassama

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Pym
  • 9Bowery
  • 24Brunt
  • 14Flint
  • 11MacDonald
  • 25Reed
  • 8O Clarke
  • 10Maris
  • 40Keillor-Dunn
  • 7Akins
  • 26Swan

Substitutes

  • 13Flinders
  • 18Oates
  • 19Cooper
  • 22Williams
  • 28Abdullah
  • 29Carter
  • 31Wauchope
  • 32Kruszynski
  • 33Turner
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match report to follow.

