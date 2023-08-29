Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
StokeStoke City19:45RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Rotherham United

League Cup

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bonham
  • 17Hoever
  • 5Rose
  • 16Wilmot
  • 14Tymon
  • 28Laurent
  • 4Pearson
  • 6Burger
  • 27Léris
  • 19Mmaee
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 3Stevens
  • 9Gayle
  • 12Johnson
  • 15Thompson
  • 18Wesley
  • 21Jojic
  • 23McNally
  • 30Sidibe
  • 34Fielding

Rotherham

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 26Phillips
  • 15Bola
  • 23Morrison
  • 5McCart
  • 3Bramall
  • 24Humphreys
  • 30Appiah
  • 7Ribeiro Dias
  • 35McGuckin
  • 11Green
  • 10Hugill

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Lembikisa
  • 6Blackett
  • 9Eaves
  • 14Onyedinma
  • 18Rathbone
  • 19Kayode
  • 27Tiéhi
  • 36Douglas
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match report to follow.

