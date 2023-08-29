Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Schofield
  • 2Swanson
  • 20Raggett
  • 4Towler
  • 21Sparkes
  • 14Stevenson
  • 24Devlin
  • 32Lane
  • 8Robertson
  • 35Mottoh
  • 15Saydee

Substitutes

  • 1Norris
  • 5Poole
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 7Pack
  • 9Bishop
  • 16Morrell
  • 25Kamara
  • 37Folarin
  • 38Quarm

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Talley
  • 24O'Connell
  • 5Knight
  • 20Fernandez
  • 23Corbett
  • 36Dornelly
  • 8De Havilland
  • 21Tomlinson
  • 16Ajiboye
  • 19Tshimanga
  • 17Jones

Substitutes

  • 33West
  • 34Tichmarsh
  • 35O'Brien-Brady
  • 37Mills
  • 38Overton
  • 39Toynton
  • 40Holley
  • 41Freeman
  • 42Beech
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport