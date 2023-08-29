Portsmouth v Peterborough United

PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
Line-ups
Portsmouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Schofield
- 2Swanson
- 20Raggett
- 4Towler
- 21Sparkes
- 14Stevenson
- 24Devlin
- 32Lane
- 8Robertson
- 35Mottoh
- 15Saydee
Substitutes
- 1Norris
- 5Poole
- 6Ogilvie
- 7Pack
- 9Bishop
- 16Morrell
- 25Kamara
- 37Folarin
- 38Quarm
Peterborough
Formation 3-4-3
- 25Talley
- 24O'Connell
- 5Knight
- 20Fernandez
- 23Corbett
- 36Dornelly
- 8De Havilland
- 21Tomlinson
- 16Ajiboye
- 19Tshimanga
- 17Jones
Substitutes
- 33West
- 34Tichmarsh
- 35O'Brien-Brady
- 37Mills
- 38Overton
- 39Toynton
- 40Holley
- 41Freeman
- 42Beech
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report to follow.