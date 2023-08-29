Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
Bristol CityBristol City19:45NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium, England

Bristol City v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1O'Leary
  • 19Tanner
  • 4Naismith
  • 16Dickie
  • 24Roberts
  • 8Williams
  • 10King
  • 17Sykes
  • 9Cornick
  • 21Wells
  • 11Mehmeti

Substitutes

  • 3Pring
  • 6James
  • 12Knight
  • 20Bell
  • 23Bajic
  • 26Vyner
  • 29Yeboah

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Long
  • 35Fisher
  • 24Duffy
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 15McCallum
  • 8Gibbs
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 42Springett
  • 26Núñez
  • 20Placheta
  • 11Idah

Substitutes

  • 3Stacey
  • 10Barnes
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 27Rowe
  • 29Forshaw
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 38McCracken
  • 43Welch
  • 50Warner
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport