EFL Cup - Second Round South
WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: Adams Park, England

Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Stryjek
  • 5Forino
  • 17Low
  • 16Keogh
  • 44Vincent-Young
  • 22Phillips
  • 4Scowen
  • 19Potts
  • 11Boyes
  • 12McCleary
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Breckin
  • 10Leahy
  • 13Shala
  • 26McCarthy
  • 29De Barr
  • 31Pattenden
  • 35Ward
  • 39Skura

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rose
  • 23Jackson
  • 6John
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 24Milsom
  • 7Coley
  • 8N'Guessan
  • 16Clay
  • 40O'Brien
  • 9Smith
  • 11Patrick

Substitutes

  • 4Sowunmi
  • 10Beautyman
  • 13House
  • 14Dundas
  • 19Fadahunsi
  • 20Kashket
  • 22Kizzi
  • 29Kasimu
  • 33Angol
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

