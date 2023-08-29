Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United

WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45Sutton UnitedSutton United
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Stryjek
- 5Forino
- 17Low
- 16Keogh
- 44Vincent-Young
- 22Phillips
- 4Scowen
- 19Potts
- 11Boyes
- 12McCleary
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 7Wheeler
- 8Breckin
- 10Leahy
- 13Shala
- 26McCarthy
- 29De Barr
- 31Pattenden
- 35Ward
- 39Skura
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rose
- 23Jackson
- 6John
- 5Goodliffe
- 24Milsom
- 7Coley
- 8N'Guessan
- 16Clay
- 40O'Brien
- 9Smith
- 11Patrick
Substitutes
- 4Sowunmi
- 10Beautyman
- 13House
- 14Dundas
- 19Fadahunsi
- 20Kashket
- 22Kizzi
- 29Kasimu
- 33Angol
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report to follow.