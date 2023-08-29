Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
LutonLuton Town19:45GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 23Krul
  • 5Andersen
  • 4Lockyer
  • 29Bell
  • 45Doughty
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 8Berry
  • 26Giles
  • 7Ogbene
  • 10Woodrow
  • 19Brown

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 6Barkley
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo
  • 12Kaboré
  • 13Nakamba
  • 14Chong
  • 16Burke
  • 38Johnson

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 5Ehmer
  • 22Ogie
  • 3Clark
  • 38Dieng
  • 14McKenzie
  • 4Masterson
  • 17Clarke
  • 45Bonne
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 6Williams
  • 8Williams
  • 9Nichols
  • 13Malone
  • 25Turner
  • 26Orji
  • 29Gbode
  • 31Sithole
  • 32Chambers
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport