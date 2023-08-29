Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

League Cup

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Burton
  • 29Kesler-Hayden
  • 6Scarr
  • 5Pleguezuelo
  • 7Butcher
  • 28Cundle
  • 16Warrington
  • 11Wright
  • 14Miller
  • 23Waine
  • 19Wright

Substitutes

  • 2Mumba
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 9Hardie
  • 10Whittaker
  • 18Azaz
  • 20Randell
  • 21Hazard
  • 35Issaka

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johnstone
  • 17Clyne
  • 5Tomkins
  • 26Richards
  • 3Mitchell
  • 29Ahamada
  • 44Riedewald
  • 8Lerma
  • 49Rak-Sakyi
  • 14Mateta
  • 22Édouard

Substitutes

  • 2Ward
  • 6Guéhi
  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 15Schlupp
  • 31Matthews
  • 37Gordon
  • 40Wells-Morrison
  • 42Grehan
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match report to follow.

