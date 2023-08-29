Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Burton
- 29Kesler-Hayden
- 6Scarr
- 5Pleguezuelo
- 7Butcher
- 28Cundle
- 16Warrington
- 11Wright
- 14Miller
- 23Waine
- 19Wright
Substitutes
- 2Mumba
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 9Hardie
- 10Whittaker
- 18Azaz
- 20Randell
- 21Hazard
- 35Issaka
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johnstone
- 17Clyne
- 5Tomkins
- 26Richards
- 3Mitchell
- 29Ahamada
- 44Riedewald
- 8Lerma
- 49Rak-Sakyi
- 14Mateta
- 22Édouard
Substitutes
- 2Ward
- 6Guéhi
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 15Schlupp
- 31Matthews
- 37Gordon
- 40Wells-Morrison
- 42Grehan
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match report to follow.