Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
BirminghamBirmingham City19:45CardiffCardiff City
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Etheridge
  • 24Oakley
  • 5Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 23Longelo
  • 7Bacuna
  • 34Sunjic
  • 19James
  • 28Stansfield
  • 35Hall
  • 10Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 3Buchanan
  • 4Roberts
  • 9Hogan
  • 11Miyoshi
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 20Gardner
  • 27Khela
  • 48Mayo
  • 49Donovan

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 18Adams
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 19Sawyers
  • 6Wintle
  • 16Grant
  • 27Colwill
  • 32Tanner
  • 9Etete

Substitutes

  • 5McGuinness
  • 12Ugbo
  • 21Alnwick
  • 25Evans
  • 34Colwill
  • 37Campbell
  • 43Semenyo
  • 45Ashford
  • 46Wigley
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match report to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport