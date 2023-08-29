Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Richarlison scored his first Tottenham goal since April

Richarlison scored but could not prevent Tottenham going out of the Carabao Cup as Fulham won a penalty shootout to progress to round three.

After a Micky van de Ven first-half own goal gave Fulham a deserved lead, Spurs levelled in unusual circumstances.

The home side were temporarily reduced to 10 men when Kenny Tete had to change his boot and Spurs took full advantage when Richarlison headed in.

But Davinson Sanchez's penalty was saved as Fulham won the shootout.

It was Tete - with a new boot on - who scored the decisive spot-kick to send the home side through.

