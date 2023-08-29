Match ends, Fulham 1(5), Tottenham Hotspur 1(3).
Richarlison scored but could not prevent Tottenham going out of the Carabao Cup as Fulham won a penalty shootout to progress to round three.
After a Micky van de Ven first-half own goal gave Fulham a deserved lead, Spurs levelled in unusual circumstances.
The home side were temporarily reduced to 10 men when Kenny Tete had to change his boot and Spurs took full advantage when Richarlison headed in.
But Davinson Sanchez's penalty was saved as Fulham won the shootout.
It was Tete - with a new boot on - who scored the decisive spot-kick to send the home side through.
Fulham
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRodákAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number31Player nameDiopAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number11Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigo MunizAverage rating
5.86
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameJiménezAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number35Player nameFrancoisAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number38Player nameHarrisAverage rating
6.06
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameForsterAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number37Player namevan de VenAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number27Player nameSolomonAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number4Player nameSkippAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number18Player nameLo CelsoAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
5.52
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number29Player nameSarrAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number44Player nameScarlettAverage rating
5.78
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 2Tete
- 31Diop
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedSubstituted forHarrisat 77'minutes
- 26João Palhinha
- 11TraoréSubstituted forWilsonat 61'minutes
- 10CairneySubstituted forFrancoisat 83'minutes
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forPereiraat 77'minutes
- 19Muniz CarvalhoSubstituted forJiménezat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Jiménez
- 8Wilson
- 17Leno
- 18Pereira
- 27Mbabu
- 30Carlos Vinícius
- 35Francois
- 38Harris
- 44De Fougerolles
Tottenham
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 20Forster
- 12Emerson Royal
- 6D Sánchez
- 37van de VenBooked at 76mins
- 33Davies
- 27SolomonSubstituted forMaddisonat 82'minutes
- 4SkippBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSarrat 72'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 14PerisicSubstituted forSon Heung-minat 71'minutes
- 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forScarlettat 45'minutes
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forKulusevskiat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Son Heung-min
- 8Bissouma
- 10Maddison
- 13Vicario
- 17Romero
- 21Kulusevski
- 29Sarr
- 38Udogie
- 44Scarlett
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Fulham 1(5), Tottenham Hotspur 1(3).
Post update
Goal! Fulham 1(5), Tottenham Hotspur 1(3). Kenny Tete (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Fulham 1(4), Tottenham Hotspur 1(3). James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Fulham 1(4), Tottenham Hotspur 1(2). João Palhinha (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty saved! Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Fulham 1(3), Tottenham Hotspur 1(2). Harry Wilson (Fulham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Fulham 1(2), Tottenham Hotspur 1(2). Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Fulham 1(2), Tottenham Hotspur 1(1). Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Fulham 1(1), Tottenham Hotspur 1(1). Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Fulham 1(1), Tottenham Hotspur 1. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Fulham 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Post update
Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Fulham).
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).
Post update
Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.
