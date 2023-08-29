Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
FulhamFulham1TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1
Fulham win 5-3 on penalties

Fulham 1-1 (5-3 on pens) Tottenham Hotspur: Richarlison scores but hosts win shootout

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments72

Richarlison scores against Fulham
Richarlison scored his first Tottenham goal since April

Richarlison scored but could not prevent Tottenham going out of the Carabao Cup as Fulham won a penalty shootout to progress to round three.

After a Micky van de Ven first-half own goal gave Fulham a deserved lead, Spurs levelled in unusual circumstances.

The home side were temporarily reduced to 10 men when Kenny Tete had to change his boot and Spurs took full advantage when Richarlison headed in.

But Davinson Sanchez's penalty was saved as Fulham won the shootout.

It was Tete - with a new boot on - who scored the decisive spot-kick to send the home side through.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Fulham

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameRodák
    Average rating

    5.82

  2. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    5.79

  3. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    5.77

  4. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    5.71

  5. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    5.78

  7. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    6.25

  8. Squad number11Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.97

  9. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    5.93

  10. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.83

  11. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo Muniz
    Average rating

    5.86

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.13

  2. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    6.02

  3. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    6.21

  4. Squad number35Player nameFrancois
    Average rating

    6.10

  5. Squad number38Player nameHarris
    Average rating

    6.06

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    5.98

  2. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.65

  3. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    5.03

  4. Squad number37Player namevan de Ven
    Average rating

    5.76

  5. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.64

  6. Squad number27Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    5.69

  7. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    5.45

  8. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    5.59

  9. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    5.78

  10. Squad number18Player nameLo Celso
    Average rating

    5.61

  11. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    5.52

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    6.39

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    6.51

  3. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.34

  4. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    6.16

  5. Squad number44Player nameScarlett
    Average rating

    5.78

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Tete
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forHarrisat 77'minutes
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 11TraoréSubstituted forWilsonat 61'minutes
  • 10CairneySubstituted forFrancoisat 83'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forPereiraat 77'minutes
  • 19Muniz CarvalhoSubstituted forJiménezat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Jiménez
  • 8Wilson
  • 17Leno
  • 18Pereira
  • 27Mbabu
  • 30Carlos Vinícius
  • 35Francois
  • 38Harris
  • 44De Fougerolles

Tottenham

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 20Forster
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 37van de VenBooked at 76mins
  • 33Davies
  • 27SolomonSubstituted forMaddisonat 82'minutes
  • 4SkippBooked at 63minsSubstituted forSarrat 72'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forSon Heung-minat 71'minutes
  • 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forScarlettat 45'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forKulusevskiat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 8Bissouma
  • 10Maddison
  • 13Vicario
  • 17Romero
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 29Sarr
  • 38Udogie
  • 44Scarlett
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 1(5), Tottenham Hotspur 1(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Fulham 1(5), Tottenham Hotspur 1(3).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Fulham 1(5), Tottenham Hotspur 1(3). Kenny Tete (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Fulham 1(4), Tottenham Hotspur 1(3). James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Fulham 1(4), Tottenham Hotspur 1(2). João Palhinha (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Penalty saved! Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Fulham 1(3), Tottenham Hotspur 1(2). Harry Wilson (Fulham) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Fulham 1(2), Tottenham Hotspur 1(2). Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Fulham 1(2), Tottenham Hotspur 1(1). Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Fulham 1(1), Tottenham Hotspur 1(1). Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Fulham 1(1), Tottenham Hotspur 1. Andreas Pereira (Fulham) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Fulham 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  13. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Kenny Tete.

  15. Post update

    Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Fulham).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Fulham).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kenny Tete with a cross.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 22:07

    Jesus literally one trophy we could have challenged for and we put out a 2nd string team.! And Sanchez taking a penalty!?!?!?! Not like he's been letting us down for years now!!!!! Well fell at the first hurdle again!

  • Comment posted by BASMANIAC, today at 22:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by happyhammer, today at 22:07

    Spursy

  • Comment posted by Velk, today at 22:07

    The only trophy they could possibly win,they list it in august

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 22:07

    Ange has been great, lots of positives, but first big mistake today. Early season, not in Europe, international break soon, so loads of recovery time…and up against another prem team… just play your best side!!

  • Comment posted by Daggers, today at 22:07

    Everyone’s going to hammer Sanchez, but have you ever seen five more pathetic attempts to save a penalty than those from Forster?

  • Comment posted by Waikiki, today at 22:06

    Ahahahhaahhahahahaha Spurs. You will NEVER win ANYTHING 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Troy McClure, today at 22:06

    Got the Mickey mouse cup out of the way, now onto bigger things. Mark my words Spurs will be 2023-4 PL champions..COYS

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:06

    How long is it now since Tottenham won a trophy. This was their best chance. I think Ange messed up

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 22:06

    No European games and they still play a weakened team. Down to 2 competitions before 1st September.
    Joke of a club

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 22:06

    Happy for your win fulham fans, you were robbed with your team down to 10 men when spurs got the equalizer. You were much the better team.

  • Comment posted by Torbaydos, today at 22:05

    Too many changes, maybe a touch of nativity from Ange, or trusting the wrong players. Last year’s midfield were on show tonight and were poor.

  • Comment posted by pnw, today at 22:05

    We have a chance of two trophies at best - why not go for it? I’d rather rest players for Burnley.