EFL Cup - Second Round South
SwanseaSwansea City19:30BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Wales

Swansea City v Bournemouth

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 22Rushworth
  • 26Naughton
  • 5Cabango
  • 6Darling
  • 47Abdulai
  • 7Allen
  • 8Grimes
  • 2Key
  • 31Cooper
  • 20Cullen
  • 11Ginnelly

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 4Fulton
  • 9Yates
  • 12Paterson
  • 16Cooper
  • 18Patino
  • 19Kukharevych
  • 23Wood
  • 30Ashby

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Radu
  • 37Aarons
  • 6Mepham
  • 25Senesi
  • 5Kelly
  • 29Billing
  • 8Rothwell
  • 7Brooks
  • 22Traorè
  • 32Anthony
  • 21Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Neto
  • 3Kerkez
  • 4L Cook
  • 9Solanke
  • 10Christie
  • 19Kluivert
  • 23Hill
  • 24Semenyo
  • 26Kilkenny
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match report to follow.

