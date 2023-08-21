Last updated on .From the section Irish

Toni-Leigh Finnegan scored Cliftonville's first goal

Cliftonville secured a 2-0 away win over Linfield to close the gap on Women's Premiership leaders Glentoran to three points.

After a scoreless first half at Midgley Park, Toni-Leigh Finnegan opened the scoring for the Reds before Hannah Doherty doubled their lead.

In Monday night's other game in the women's top flight, Crusaders defeated Mid Ulster at Seaview.

Northern Ireland defender Julie Nelson was among the goals for the Crues.

The north Belfast side's victory takes them to within one point of fourth-placed Sion Swifts in the table, though Sion have played a game less.

Linfield remain in fifth place while Mid Ulster are still second bottom with just five points from 13 games.