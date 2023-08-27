Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
RangersRangers16:10Glasgow CityGlasgow City
Venue: Broadwood Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300211209
2Rangers3300133109
3Glasgow City330010199
4Partick Thistle Women430110379
5Hearts32018266
6Aberdeen Women320168-26
7Hibernian411246-24
8Motherwell310247-33
9Spartans4103312-93
10Dundee United Women301207-71
11Hamilton Academical Women3003114-130
12Montrose Women4004218-160
