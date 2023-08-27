Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
Partick Thistle WomenPartick Thistle Women3Montrose WomenMontrose Women0

Partick Thistle Women v Montrose Women



Line-ups

Partick Thistle Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Cunningham
  • 3Lawton
  • 5Falconer
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2Slater
  • 6McGowan
  • 14Bulloch
  • 7Hay
  • 30Sinclair
  • 18Robb
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 1Easdon
  • 15Taylor
  • 16Wright
  • 19Munro
  • 22McQuillan
  • 27Longcake

Montrose Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Perry
  • 8RossBooked at 24mins
  • 5Carter
  • 2Brough
  • 3TrialistBooked at 15mins
  • 20Harkin
  • 10Gammie
  • 6McLarenBooked at 17mins
  • 15Brown
  • 9Guthrie
  • 22Ridgeway

Substitutes

  • 7Reid
  • 14Taylor
  • 16Bruce
  • 17Burns
  • 18Mowatt
  • 19Blanchard
  • 21Robb
  • 23Codegoni
Referee:
Gary Hanvidge

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick Thistle WomenAway TeamMontrose Women
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away7

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300211209
2Rangers3300133109
3Glasgow City330010199
4Partick Thistle Women430110379
5Hearts32018266
6Aberdeen Women320168-26
7Hibernian411246-24
8Motherwell310247-33
9Spartans4103312-93
10Dundee United Women301207-71
11Hamilton Academical Women3003114-130
12Montrose Women4004218-160
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

