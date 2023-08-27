Partick Thistle Women v Montrose Women

Partick Thistle WomenPartick Thistle Women3Montrose WomenMontrose Women0
Line-ups
Partick Thistle Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Cunningham
- 3Lawton
- 5Falconer
- 17Ferguson
- 2Slater
- 6McGowan
- 14Bulloch
- 7Hay
- 30Sinclair
- 18Robb
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 1Easdon
- 15Taylor
- 16Wright
- 19Munro
- 22McQuillan
- 27Longcake
Montrose Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Perry
- 8RossBooked at 24mins
- 5Carter
- 2Brough
- 3TrialistBooked at 15mins
- 20Harkin
- 10Gammie
- 6McLarenBooked at 17mins
- 15Brown
- 9Guthrie
- 22Ridgeway
Substitutes
- 7Reid
- 14Taylor
- 16Bruce
- 17Burns
- 18Mowatt
- 19Blanchard
- 21Robb
- 23Codegoni
- Referee:
- Gary Hanvidge
Match Stats
Home TeamPartick Thistle WomenAway TeamMontrose Women
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7