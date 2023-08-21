Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian v Aston Villa and Hearts v PAOK in the Europa Conference League will be televised on BBC Scotland.

Hibs host Premier League Villa on Wednesday (17:45 BST) and Hearts play their first-leg meeting with Greek side PAOK on Thursday (19:45).

There will also be live Sportsound coverage of Rangers v PSV Eindhoven in Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg (20:00).

Live text coverage of the three games will be on the BBC Sport website.

And Sportsound will provide radio coverage at Easter Road for the Hibs game and at Hearts' Tynecastle Park.

BBC Scotland showed the first leg of Hibs' third qualifying round tie with Luzern and Hearts' second-leg meeting with Rosenborg, with the Edinburgh sides recording 3-1 home wins.

Wednesday's game is set to be Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn's first match at Easter Road since he left Hibs for the Midlands in 2018.