Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker faces spell out with facial injury

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was injured in a first-half collision with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces another spell on the sidelines after sustaining a facial injury in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Calvert-Lewin, 26, was substituted after 38 minutes following a collision with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as he challenged for the ball.

He has a bruised face and will undergo further assessment with the club's medical staff this week.

He must now follow the FA's concussion protocols before returning to action.

Calvert-Lewin attempted to continue in the game but was clearly struggling and appeared to be jeered by his own supporters when walking off the pitch.

The Englishman reacted by putting his thumb up in their direction before heading down the tunnel.

Manager Sean Dyche said after the game they were "hoping it's just a knock" but it seems the injury suffered by Calvert-Lewin is worse than first feared.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injury and managed just two goals across the entirety of last term, and has only scored four times in the league since August 2021.

He has completed 90 minutes only four times since the start of last season, including just once since January.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gives a thumbs-up towards Everton fans after appearing to be booed at Villa Park
Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave a thumbs-up towards Everton fans after appearing to be booed when he left the field

Comments

Join the conversation

256 comments

  • Comment posted by Foxes bcn, today at 16:20

    Shame on those that booed the kid off the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Chicken3, today at 16:29

    im an everton fan but honestly, who would want to play for a team where the supporters dont support you

    • Reply posted by Charloss, today at 16:32

      Charloss replied:
      Me too. is it any wonder players don't want to sign due to the hostility and abuse of some, albeit a minority, of fans.

  • Comment posted by paul david, today at 16:39

    Pretty disgusting the reports of Everton fans abusing him yesterday after having a busted cheek. Need to get behind the team no matter what.

    • Reply posted by TV, today at 16:50

      TV replied:
      They didn't, BBC lies to stir things up.

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 16:30

    Question surely has to be, with a big lump already visible on his cheek after the incident, how was he not taken off as a concussion protocol?

    • Reply posted by Liz, today at 16:39

      Liz replied:
      Maybe because you don't get concussion in the face?

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 16:41

    Muscular injuries can be a sign that a player is injury prone. A fractured cheekbone is just bad luck.

    • Reply posted by Wendi, today at 17:15

      Wendi replied:
      Well said Will

  • Comment posted by silversub, today at 16:21

    Well done to the Everton fans who booed him as he left the field at Villa.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 16:27

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      I think too often on these forums fans post things critical of other clubs and hoping that this team gets relegated because of that action etc. However, and I say this as a fan having gone through endless periods of injury of players like Diaby, Wilshere and Ramsey over the years, the idea of booing a player who has spent so long on the treatment table is absolutely insufferable.

  • Comment posted by Noodlebug, today at 16:36

    He has been very unlucky, all the commenters blaming him for his own injury record should be ashamed. How is he supposed to avoid them other than tiptoeing around the pitch? He's a committed professional and injury comes with the territory, no player controls how many or how severe they are going to be. Very surprising Everton didn't invest in a proven back-up goalscorer.

    • Reply posted by Pau, today at 16:41

      Pau replied:
      Proven goalscorers tend not to want to be back ups!!

  • Comment posted by legoflow, today at 16:19

    When will this guy catch a break.

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 16:29

      HertfordPaul replied:
      Before Pickford will catch a cross, one would hope!

  • Comment posted by ste, today at 16:43

    By far the worst fans in the world. Booing a lad who came off with an obvious bad injury then racist to Onana as well. Boo squad are embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 16:30

    Everton are in trouble. Real trouble.

    • Reply posted by gobby howrongur, today at 16:54

      gobby howrongur replied:
      Nah Willy will save the day and 1 in7 Harrison Not!

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 16:42

    That looked real nasty on TV, good luck on your recovery, Neil LFC

  • Comment posted by Harveydog, today at 16:23

    Everton are doomed this season.

    I was going to say that it saddens me...but it doesnt.

    • Reply posted by Biffo13, today at 16:27

      Biffo13 replied:
      They are the perennial drain circlers
      .

  • Comment posted by RedForever, today at 16:32

    Not an Everton fan (obviously) but the run of bad luck that this guy has had is mind blowing.

    He would probably be well advised to wrap himself in cotton wool and stay indoors with a minder until his latest injury heals.

  • Comment posted by Bored of London, today at 16:21

    Sorry for DCL,
    Not sorry for EFC

  • Comment posted by whl1972, today at 16:23

    Scored 7 goals in his last two league seasons, so irreplaceable for Everton

    • Reply posted by Charloss, today at 16:38

      Charloss replied:
      How many minutes when fully fit? Statistics without context are rubbish. You didn't score at all, but again context - you didn't play.

  • Comment posted by No 92, today at 16:36

    Interesting comment from Townsend on MOTD last night regarding FFP. Sounds like a dip in the championship might do EFC the world of good, backwards I know that sounds...

    • Reply posted by lee_gerrard, today at 16:43

      lee_gerrard replied:
      for all our sakes.

  • Comment posted by Dani, today at 16:48

    Booed by your own fans. The cheek of it!

  • Comment posted by Flexy Spex, today at 16:32

    BREAKING - DCL has a fractured cheekbone.

    And people say the BBC has no sense of humour.

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 16:42

    Brave of him to take on Emi Martinez but also a little like running into a brick wall I should think...

  • Comment posted by John, today at 16:50

    Too brave for his own good sometimes, good luck DCL and looking forward to your return in the very near future.

