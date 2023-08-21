Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Morecambe have won two of their opening four league games of the 2023-24 campaign

Morecambe have been given a three-point deduction, suspended until 30 June 2024, for not paying players on time.

The club admitted to a breach of English Football League regulations, with wages owed for March being paid three days late.

Controlling shareholder Jason Whittingham must also deposit an amount equal to 125% of their monthly wage bill to cover any future delays.

March's payment delay came before Morecambe were relegated to League Two.

Whittingham and Colin Goldring, who own the club, put them up for sale in September 2022 and stepped down from the board.

Boxer and Morecambe fan Tyson Fury had previously been linked with buying the Shrimps, prior to Sarbjot Johal beginning steps to take over the club.

The EFL invited Johal to discuss his proposed takeover in February, after his company Sarb Capital earlier purchased equity in the club; however, a full takeover is yet to take place.

Morecambe have won two of their opening four league games this season after returning to the fourth tier.