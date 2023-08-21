Leighton Clarkson (right) scored the winner for Aberdeen against Stirling Albion, so the Dons head into their Europa League play-off away leg against Hacken on the back of a win

The Scottish Premiership ball had barely started rolling and it was halted for a weekend of Viaplay Cup action.

The cup shock came in the final game as Kilmarnock knocked out holders Celtic in a dominating display.

Rangers, Hibernian and Hearts have been keeping the co-efficient ticking over in recent weeks, and Aberdeen will be looking to add to that too on Thursday, but how did fans of the clubs competing in Europe think their warm-up went this weekend in the League Cup?

'Vast improvement' needed from Celtic

Celtic lost their grip on the League Cup with a whimper. Manager Brendan Rodgers himself said "we weren't good enough", and fans agree.

Mark: Looked lost, without the usual hunger to win. Pitch didn't help, but we should have had more than enough to deal with a very average Kilmarnock team. Poor show.

James: Appalling. No idea going forward. Why is the only true striker we have playing in midfield? There is a definite lack of belief and little cohesion. Thought the two newbies did okay having been pitched in, but full-backs were poor going forward.

Brian: Today's team without Hatate are without attacking ideas. Celtic have to recruit more players with his ability. Most players today just went through the motions as though they were entitled to win.

Benny: Celtic were clueless and leaderless against Killie. An awful performance from everyone in the Hoops. Vast improvement needed all round from the team if they are to get anything out of this season.

Ian: It's fine! Just a bad day that's all. New players will come in and we'll be as strong as ever. It takes time to get used to new ideas but once they do we'll be flying.

Quarter-finals secured, but still concerning signs?

Rangers made hard work of getting by Greenock Morton, but Michael Beale's side did manage to do so. However, fans were not convinced by the performance with PSV on the horizon...

Martin: The only thing positive is we won the game and in the hat for the next round. There was some good stuff. But massive four games coming up, hopefully we can do it. Come on guys, make lbrox rock on Tuesday. But the team needs to perform for this to happen.

Bobby: Simply not good enough. Michael Beale has a lot of work ahead of him if he is to turn these Rangers players into proper title contenders. Right now the team are lacking in any creativity up front and seem to always be happy to ship the first goal to teams. Huge improvement needed or the manager will be under pressure.

Frazer: Very sloppy until going 1-0 down and the changes. Dessers will hopefully get a boost to his confidence with the goal. Slight improvements across the new signings but not gelling well as a team yet. Tuesday will be a different team, set up and system so can't go on that performance today, otherwise we may as well hand the win to PSV now.

Nigel: I can't stand the negativity from impatient fans. Let's lay off the team, especially the underrated Lundstram and Goldson. Get behind the team, or we will fail.

Hibernian have the mouth-watering tie against Aston Villa to enjoy on Wednesday, but a much-improved performance from the one displayed against Raith Rovers will be required.

Cam: A win, but still not a convincing performance. Youan is beginning to show the glimmers of magic that he can produce, but I'm still worried with our defence every time the opposition attacks... every attack against is a 'hold your breath' moment for Hibs fans!

John: Still waiting for the quality. Again the midfield players were easily brushed aside, instantly putting the defence under pressure. Thank goodness for Newell, he inspires the players around him and was a factor in a better second half.

Colin: Good result with changed team. Offensively we'll score goals but individual errors are resulting in the needless loss of goals. Harbottle and Megwa impressed and could push for a start, but lack of clean sheets are a continued worry.

Fergis: Not a great performance but it was all about the result. Thought Doidge was really good and worked hard all over the pitch. Again we looked a different team when Newell came on. Raith deserve credit as they played some good football, just relieved to be in next round.

Aberdeen have extra time to prepare for their trip to Gothenburg after sneaking by Stirling Albion on Friday night, but fans are a little worried at the shape of the squad after being run close by the League 2 side.

Fred: A very hard game! Aberdeen did not look like a club in the Premiership. We won, but it was too close for comfort. We need the promised quality reinforcements urgently as we are very thin on quality. That said we won so can look forward to the exciting games coming up. Still glad I made the trip.

Richard: We are not the finished article by any stretch and must improve but going to focus on the positives, namely Shayden Morris and Leighton Clarkson, who were so much better than two weeks ago at Livingston. One step nearer to Hampden!

Anon: Having established a comfortable lead whilst being threatening in attack, a very poor momentary lapse in the heart of the defence handed the impetus to the home side. The final third was a very nervy Dons side seemingly lacking in real grit in midfield and unable to kill the game off. Some poor late finishing added to my fears for the upcoming tie.

And lastly, the buoyant Buddies....

St Mirren may not be in Europe, but at least they've got their fans right behind them following a cracking win against fellow Premiership side Motherwell.

Alan: Played very well today but could and should have scored more but at least we are creating the chances, the goals will come.

Andrew: We are doing well. Good performance, good overall, well done lads.

Stu: I thought St Mirren controlled the game, with Motherwell looking threatening on the break, but, right throughout the team we were solid. We could've won more comfortably. Special mention for Gogic as well as Boyd-Munce for their work-rate, but to be honest, every player was an eight out of 10. Great stuff guys. Keep it up.

Jamie: They played brilliantly against Motherwell and defended brilliantly and should have scored two goals.