Sean McConville has made 387 league appearances for Accrington Stanley across two spells with the club

Accrington Stanley midfielder Sean McConville has been ruled out for about three months.

The 34-year-old had to be stretchered off late on in Saturday's 2-1 home win over Harrogate.

Boss John Coleman said the veteran, who has scored two goals in four games this campaign, has suffered "multiple ligament tears".

Stanley are fourth in League Two with seven points from their opening four matches.