Josh Eccles made 38 appearances last season as Coventry reached the Championship play-off final

Coventry midfielder Josh Eccles says he still feels the pain of last season's Championship play-off final defeat.

The 23-year-old came on as a substitute at Wembley in May and scored in the penalty shootout loss to Luton.

Eccles told BBC CWR he is "absolutely not for sale" and hopes to reach the Premier League with his hometown club.

"As a boy coming from Cov, you always want to see them in the Premier League and I've always wanted to play in the Prem," he said.

"It still hurts, definitely. But you've just got to bite the bullet, say 'we go again this year' and hopefully get another chance, go one better and do it automatically this time."

Eccles has been shifted to central midfield following the sale of Gustavo Hamer to Premier League side Sheffield United and was "gutted" to see the Brazil-born Dutchman leave.

"I was very close to Gussy, I learnt a lot off him, but now he's left a slot for me to grab with both hands and try and show the fans what I'm capable of and hopefully I'm doing that so far," he said.

"I'll always play where I get told to play, as long as I'm on the pitch I'm happy, but my favoured position is centre-mid definitely.

"I'd like to think I've done well, obviously still lots to improve on, but we'll take it game by game and hopefully I'll get better and better."