Gary Rowett was appointed as Millwall boss in October 2019, making him the second-longest serving manager in the Championship

Millwall manager Gary Rowett says it is "poor" that a section of the club's supporters called for him to be sacked during Sunday's defeat at Norwich City.

Chants criticising his side's display were also audible from the away end as the Lions lost 3-1 at Carrow Road.

"I understand that the fans want to see much better. It's their choice what they do," he told BBC Radio London.

"I am not going to lie and say 'it's nothing'. I don't think it helps the players to get out of a situation."

Rowett was appointed by Millwall in October 2019 and has guided the club to four top-half finishes in the Championship since then.

The Lions missed out on the play-offs on the final day of last season but started the new campaign with a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

However, the Lions have lost their past three games in all competitions by an aggregate score of 8-1 - including a 4-0 home defeat by League One side Reading in the Carabao Cup.

"I've worked so hard for four years and have been living away from my family most of the time," Rowett added.

"If I was sat in the stand and had paid a lot of money I don't necessarily think it gives you the right to do whatever you want, but I would certainly be disappointed.

"How the fans manifest that is completely up to them.

"I have got to sit there and take it, but I am more hurt by the performance on the pitch.

"Sometimes as a manager you brush things off as normality. But I am a big boy and I'll get on with it."

Lions 'lack determination'

Millwall are 16th in the Championship after three games of the campaign, having been outclassed at Norwich on Sunday

Millwall had looked set for a place in the play-offs last season as they led Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at half-time at The Den on the final day of the campaign.

Yet a second-half comeback from the visitors gave Rovers a 4-3 win as Millwall slipped out of the top six to finish eighth in the table.

Off the pitch this summer, the club were hit by the death of chairman John Berylson in a car accident in the United States in July.

But Rowett says there is "nothing obvious" which has affected their performances since their opening-day victory at Boro.

However, he admits his side deserved defeat at Norwich following a "hugely disappointing performance and afternoon" in which Jonathan Rowe, Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes scored for the Canaries before Aidomo Emakhu pulled one back in second-half stoppage time.

"The disappointment for me is a lack of what we have prided ourselves on for a few years; being strong, being aggressive, being hard to play against and score against," Rowett said.

"To score three goals in the way Norwich did is testament to their good play and confidence, but also our lack of determination.

"Nothing has changed in terms of what we have done or approached things.

"We started very brightly at Middlesbrough and I was pleased and proud of how the players bounced back from question marks over last season and how that would affect us.

"To have the week and a half that we have had is really poor.

"We have to show a bit of fight and do something about it. Ultimately we have to go out and perform better."

Millwall host Stoke City, one of Rowett's former clubs, in their next Championship match on Saturday (15:00 BST).