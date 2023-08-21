Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Mark Bonner previously worked as U's academy boss, first-team coach and assistant head coach

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner pronounced himself "proud of the position we find ourselves in" after seeing his team move to the top of League One.

Their 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers put Cambridge top on goal difference, with four other teams also on nine points.

The U's only avoided relegation to League Two with a win over Forest Green on the final day of last season.

"It's great for everyone to see us there, but it's four games," Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"It's a nice start but we've got a lot of tough games ahead, no doubt."

Cambridge-born Bonner is the third tier's longest-serving boss, having been appointed on a permanent basis in March 2020.

And following last season's struggles, he has overseen a shake-up of the squad this summer, with six new signings made, including goalkeeper Jack Stevens, who has kept three clean sheets in four league games, since arriving from Oxford.

"Jack's made a couple of great one-on-one saves so we're pleased with him," said Bonner.

"I think, defensively, we've been strong and robust, and defended the box well, but you need your goalie in certain moments - I think he's earned his clean sheets."

Cambridge are next in action when they travel to last term's League Two champions Leyton Orient on Saturday.

"We haven't got a midweek game for the next two weeks which will be really important for some who have missed pre-season," Bonner added.

"Adam May, Zeno (Ibsen Rossi), Sullay (Kaikai), (Elias) Kachunga, those boys can really work hard in the next couple of weeks, we can almost get them a mini pre-season.

"Those who've played a heck of a lot, we just need to be sensible with and get them fresh, because that will be a tough game at Orient.

"But we'll be filling that away end again. I think people are enjoying what they're seeing at the start of the season and long may it continue."