Macaulay Langstaff joined Notts County from Gateshead last summer

Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff said he knew the goals would come after breaking his duck on Saturday.

Langstaff finished as the National League's top-scorer last term as his 42 goals fired the Magpies to promotion.

The 26-year-old failed to find the net in the first three League Two games of the season but scored twice as County overcame Doncaster 3-1.

"It's been three games, but it hasn't been bothering me as much as people expect," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"As a forward I think because of the amount of goals I scored last year it was probably made a bigger deal out of.

"Maybe that's why people were speaking about it - 'he's stepped up a level, can he score goals at this level?'

"But it didn't really bother me too much, I knew the goals were going to come and I'm thankful they came today."

Langstaff almost grabbed his hat-trick on the hour at the Eco-Power Stadium, but missed a header from David McGoldrick's cross.

"I'm probably more disappointed at not getting a hat-trick than I am happy with scoring the two goals," he said.

"There were a couple of attempts after that where I couldn't quite get my hat-trick - I wanted that Football League ball.

"I've said from the first game I want that Football League ball to go alongside my National League footballs. It didn't quite come but I'm happy with a brace."