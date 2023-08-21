Mitch Pinnock's goal gave Northampton their first win over Peterborough since 2006

Mitch Pinnock has set himself a double-figure goals target for the season after his strike gave Northampton Town victory over Peterborough United.

His speculative last-minute volley from near the touchline was misjudged by Posh keeper Nicholas Bilokapic, who failed to stop it crossing the line.

Midfielder Pinnock scored nine goals in his first season for the Cobblers and six as they won promotion last term.

"I've started early this year, so hopefully I can kick on," he said.

"I want to score more goals - I would like to get to 10, that's my aim always going into the season.

"I would rather it had gone straight in, it would have looked better - but we'll take it."

The 1-0 win over Posh was Northampton's first in League One since they were relegated from the third tier in 2021, but Pinnock believes their performances have been worth more than the four points they have earned from four games so far.

"I feel we've been unlucky so far with the results," the 28-year-old told BBC Radio Northampton.

"Against Lincoln, we found ourselves 2-0 down and did brilliantly to come back from that and then Wigan, another team expected to be up there, I feel like we dominated them [but lost 2-1].

"We're not scared of anyone in this league, we feel like we can win every single game we play and we've just beaten a top team that were in the play-offs last year.

"Even though we haven't had the results, we feel like we have been winning the way we've been playing so we've just go to keep this momentum now and keep putting points on the board."

Northampton were further boosted by defender Jon Guthrie playing the full 90 minutes as they manage his recovery from a hamstring problem.

"My first 90 (of the season), which is good to get out of the way," Guthrie, 31, said. "It felt good, got through the 90. A bit of cramp, but nothing major.

"I missed (last) Tuesday, which was more of a precaution than anything, we don't want to overdo it - we saw last season how we struggled with injuries so the club is working really hard to make sure everyone is fit."

A trip to Cheltenham Town on Saturday is Northampton's next assignment.