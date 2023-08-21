Last updated on .From the section Southend

Kevin Maher has been head coach of Southend since October 2021

Southend United boss Kevin Maher is hoping the club's High Court appearance on Wednesday will lead to their transfer embargo being lifted.

Their latest winding-up petition was adjourned in July until 23 August to give owner Ron Martin more time to complete a sale of the club.

Maher is desperate to add extra numbers following a 3-2 defeat by Hartlepool.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen (in court) but we need players," he told BBC Essex Sport.

"We need to bring players in and we haven't done it for almost a year now.

"It's pretty obvious to anyone watching what's needed - the players have been incredible, the staff have been incredible, but we need help. That's where we're at."

Once again, the Shrimpers only had four substitutes against Hartlepool as they suffered their second successive National League defeat.

"You can't cut corners on pre-season, you can't cut corners every which way, which we have done as a club," said Maher.

"When you cut corners, you get found out and that's what's happening at the minute."

Asked whether he has potential signings in the pipeline, if the embargo is removed, Maher replied: "It's hard, (other) clubs are signing players all the time.

"Are people going to commit to Southend when we're in the situation we're in? I think there's plenty will want to come here, when you see the crowds, you see the fan base and the football we want to play.

"But that pot (of players) gets smaller with every week that goes by. We knew what we wanted six months ago."

Midfielder Jack Bridge admitted the off-field situation is playing on the minds of the players "a little bit" but they are trying to focus on their football.

"That's all we can actually do. We've got to focus on Friday (against Eastleigh) and what happens (in court), happens," the 27-year-old said.

"We know we're good enough to do something this season and that hasn't changed because we've lost a couple of games."

The latest winding-up petition - the latest in a series faced by the club - concerns an unpaid £275,000 tax bill.

Southend also has debts of £2.5m - about £300,000 of which is owed to football creditors.

Takeover talks have been ongoing since May, with Martin willing to sell his stake for £1, but any prospective buyer must also be willing to pay £4.5m for the club's Roots Hall ground.