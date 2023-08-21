Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Gary Johnson applauds the travelling Torquay fans at Clarence Park

Gary Johnson insists there is more to come from his Torquay side after they registered back-to-back wins.

United took just one point from their opening two games of the season, but Ollie Tomlinson's first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win at St Albans City on Saturday.

The Gulls sit 10th in National League South after four games.

"Hopefully our supporters are happy we're a bit closer to the teams at the top now," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

Dillon De Silva headed wide on the half-hour but the Gulls were in front eight minutes later when a curling corner from Jack Stobbs bounced off a defender, allowing Tomlinson to bundle in his first goal for the club.

After the break, United keeper Mark Halstead blocked an effort from Dylan Fage, while St Albans' Shaun Jeffers fired over just before the hour.

Torquay had chances to double their lead with Stobbs curling a shot narrowly over.

"We've come up against a team who were in a play-off final last year," Johnson said.

"I thought we played the first half very well, creating a few opportunities including the goal. Second half they upped it, we had to work hard. We had to close shop a bit and did it well.

"Both sets of players worked their socks off. The sun in St Albans seemed hotter than any other sun we've encountered - I know there's only one sun, for those who are going to say I'm a bit thick."

Torquay will seek to make it three consecutive wins as they head to Slough on Saturday.

Johnson added: "We have put ourselves in a more comfortable position, but there's more to come. I keep saying if you can get two points a game on average, at the end of the season you'll have 90-odd points and win the league.

"If we can get a result next week we'd have played five and got 10 points."