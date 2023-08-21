Gallagher has started all three of Cliftonville's games so far this season

Sports Direct Premiership: Linfield v Cliftonville Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 22 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website with live text commentary and in-game clips from Crusaders v Carrick Rangers

Cliftonville midfielder Chris Gallagher says his side have "nothing to fear" ahead of their game against Linfield on Tuesday.

Both sides have enjoyed unbeaten starts to the season, but the Reds have failed to win against Linfield at Windsor Park in the league since November 2016.

Gallagher, however, is confident that can change on Tuesday.

"I don't think we have anything to fear, we will be going there to play our game," he told BBC Sport NI.

"Both sides will go into it confident, we are both undefeated. We will be well prepared and will be looking forward to the game.

"It has been a while since we have won at Windsor so hopefully we can go out, do what we have done so far and take the game to them."

The Reds are the early pacesetters in the Irish Premiership, having won all three of their games, scoring 10 goals in the process and keeping three clean sheets.

Although pleased with the blistering start they have made to life under new boss Jim Magilton, the 24-year old insists no-one in the squad is getting carried away.

"We have had a great start, and the first three games have been excellent. I think we have got better with each game, but there are tougher tests down the line.

"A lot of people would have expected us to win those games, but there is evidence last year against teams like Carrick and Glenavon where we dropped points, so we knew it was important to pick up points against them," he admitted.

Cliftonville beat Carrick Rangers 4-0 on Saturday to move to the top of the Irish Premiership table

Magilton's arrival has seen Gallagher playing in a more advanced midfielder role in a new system with wing-backs, and the former Glentoran man has welcomed the change.

"Jim has been great since he came in, he has been implementing some new ideas. He has moved me a bit higher and I have been enjoying it, I've been getting forward a lot more than I'm used to.

"Mainly last year we played with a four at the back, whereas this season we have started with a three, it gives us more width. Out of possession it has helped us be a bit more solid, so hopefully it continues," Gallagher explained.

The Reds endured a tough end to last season, finished fifth and missed out on European qualification after losing the play-off final against Glentoran.

As a result, Gallagher, who has won the League Cup during his time with Cliftonville, is hoping a big win on Tuesday can inspire his team to a more successful season.

"It is very early to say it would be statement [winning at Windsor Park], it would be an important three points. Everyone knows that Cliftonville is a big club with a big history, and we want to add trophies to that history.

"It was a disappointing end to last season, so we want to build on where we left off and with Jim coming in, we can't rush it, but no doubt about it we will be wanting to push towards the top end of the table."

'I look forward to the challenge'

Linfield manager David Healy praises Reds boss Magilton ahead of Windsor clash

Linfield have also enjoyed a 100% winning start to the season after three game and manager David Healy is excited at the prospect of locking horns with an old foe.

"Cliftonville have started the season very brightly under Jim and I have no doubt there will be a big crowd, a tasty crowd and it will be an occasion that our players can go and embrace," he said.

"I know Jim better than most. He offers experience and he is a good coach. There may be a few managers along the way that feel his wrath. I'll probably be the first!" joked Healy.

"I know there was a little bit at the start of the season about someone like Jim coming in, but this league could only have dreamed of someone like Jim coming in 10 or 20 years ago with the CV that he has, so I look forward to the challenge".