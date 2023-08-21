Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton celebrated a Merseyside derby victory against rivals Liverpool at Anfield last season

Liverpool's home derby against Everton in the Women's Super League this season will be played at Anfield.

Last season, more than 27,000 fans watched at the Premier League ground as Everton claimed a dominant 3-0 victory.

The repeat of that game takes place on Sunday, 15 October at 14:00, while the new WSL season starts on 1 October.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard said the derby in 2022 was a "terrific experience" and praised the crowd who attended.

He added the match at Anfield gives supporters a chance to come together to follow another big game following the success of England's Lionesses in reaching the Women's World Cup final.

"It's a fantastic game for us to look forward to," Beard said.

Liverpool finished seventh in the WSL table last season, one place below Everton.

The Reds use Tranmere's Prenton Park as their regular WSL home ground.