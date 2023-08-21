Ashley Barnes began his career at Plymouth and has also played for Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley

Norwich striker Ashley Barnes says scoring is of secondary importance to winning after netting his first league goal for the club against Millwall.

The 33-year-old netted the third in their 3-1 win over the Lions - the 100th league goal of his career.

Barnes moved to Carrow Road on a free transfer in May following nine years with Burnley.

"I wouldn't care if I didn't score all season and we got promoted at the end of the day," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Like I said when I joined, as long as I can put in performances and make sure everyone is doing their jobs, as well as myself, that's all I ask."

Despite his 'team first' ethic, Barnes described his landmark goal as "special".

He continued: "There's no better feeling than to do it in front of the Barclay End and celebrate with everyone."

Barnes was the first player brought in following last season's disappointing 13th-place finish in the Championship, as head coach David Wagner looked to add more know-how to his squad.

"We need to set the standards high for the young ones and [let them] know they need to come in every day and work hard. We can help them as much as possible, we've got a good balance and a good group," he said.

"The boss' tactics are incredible, they suit every one of us... the high standards come from him at the end of the day and all we can do is give 110% every day in training, raise our standards there to begin with, and hopefully put some performances out there for the fans."

Norwich have seven points from their first three games - and would have had a 100% record, but for Adam Armstrong's 97th-minute equaliser for Southampton in their previous game, a 4-4 draw at St Mary's.

They are next in action on Saturday when they travel north to face Wagner's former club Huddersfield Town, and Barnes is insistent they take a positive attitude into every game if they are be among the promotion contenders at the end of the campaign.

"We have to believe all the time," he added.

"I believe every time we step on the pitch that we're going to win. Make no mistake about it. We're not there to draw, we're there to win. We were unlucky [at Southampton], but you have to take it on the chin and go to the next one."