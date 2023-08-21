Fraser Barlow flicked home the opening goal from close range against Knaphill

Jersey Bulls face a FA Cup preliminary round replay trip to Surrey side Knaphill on Tuesday after drawing 1-1 on Saturday.

Bulls were pegged back at Springfield, having taken the lead through Fraser Barlow's close-range finish.

The islanders must now go to Redding Way, near Woking, with a place in the first qualifying round at stake.

Bulls boss Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey; "An away game on Tuesday is the last thing we want."

Francis Lekimamati thudded the underside of the crossbar early on, after a poor clearance from Knappers keeper Jos Barker, while Miguel Carvalho set-up the opening goal four minutes before the break with a fine run down the left, beating his man before cutting the ball back for Barlow to flick home.

The visitors levelled just before the hour with a solo goal from Jake Hawker, who spun his marker and drove towards the corner of the penalty area before letting fly into the far top corner.

Bulls had the ball in the net twice in the closing stages but were denied by both the referee's whistle and also the offside flag.

Freeman said: "It was a bit of a story of the season so far - we created some good chances and probably deserved to be a couple up but we haven't taken them.

"I'm getting a bit fed up of it but teams seem to score worldie goals against us here.

"We'll see who is available [for the replay], who can get time off work again and see where we are."

Bulls forward Robert Martins-Figuera told BBC Radio Jersey: "It was a disappointing result. In the first half we created a lot of chances, we were the team on top. it was disappointing to not be more clinical in the final third, though it's promising that those chances are coming at least.

"If you look back at previous replays when we've gone away we've done quite well on the road. We've got the opportunity to try to get through to the next round."