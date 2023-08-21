Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Cesare Casadei's late winner against Cardiff came courtesy of an assist from Jamie Vardy

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca believes veterans Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton can play an important role as examples to their young team-mates.

Vardy, 36, was a 76th-minute substitute as City beat Cardiff, and Albrighton, 33, came on with three minutes left.

Yet Maresca singled them out as the 'best two guys' as the Foxes maintained their 100 per cent start to the season.

"They play 10 minutes, 20 minutes and they showed how big they are," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It's very important for me to have players like them as an example for the young players Wanya (Marcal-Madivadua), (Cesare) Casadei, Luke (Thomas), (Kasey) McAteer, Callum (Doyle)," Maresca added.

"All these kind of young players can learn from the behaviour of Jamie and Marc."

Former England striker Vardy teed up a 92nd-minute debut winner for on-loan Chelsea midfielder Casadei as the Foxes again left it late to claim their third Championship win in three games.

They needed two goals in the final 10 minutes to beat Coventry on the opening weekend of the season, and then a 73rd-minute winner against Huddersfield.

However, Maresca believes the results come not through luck, but by wearing down opponents.

"For me the reason is in the way we play the first half," he said.

"The opponents run a lot and then the game is long, it's 95 minutes, today it's almost 100 minutes.

"Against Huddersfield in the second half we were completely in control, also because they were a little bit tired, and today was the same, so the reason why we score at the end is also in the way we play."