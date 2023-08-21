Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ben Foster entered Wrexham folklore with a superb penalty save against Notts County in their National League promotion bid

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has retired from playing for a second time.

The 40-year-old former Manchester United and England stopper came out of retirement to rejoin Wrexham in March 2023 after an injury to Rob Lainton.

Foster played a key part as Wrexham won promotion back to the Football League last season and signed a one-year extension only last June.

"My performances this season haven't reached the level I demand of myself," Foster said.

"I feel that now is the right time to retire.

"At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the (transfer) window closes.

"Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart."

Foster, capped eight times by England, first played for Wrexham on loan in 2005 when he was a youngster at Stoke City.

He was spotted by then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and joined them the same year, spending five years at Old Trafford - although that spell included two seasons on loan at Watford - and played 23 games for the Red Devils, twice helping the club win the League Cup.

Foster moved to Birmingham for a two-year spell in 2010, winning the League Cup again in his first season before spending the second on loan at West Bromwich Albion, who then signed him in the summer of 2012.

He spent six campaigns at The Hawthorns before rejoining Watford in 2018 and called time on his playing career for the first time in September 2022.

Foster made his international debut in 2007 and made his final England appearance in a group stage dead rubber against Costa Rica at the 2014 World Cup.

He will always be remembered by Wrexham fans for a stunning penalty save deep in time added on against last season's fierce rivals Notts County.

Wrexham were 3-2 up when Foster saved Cedwyn Scott's penalty to ensure a key win on their march to seal automatic promotion.

Manager Phil Parkinson said: "Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him.

"It takes a big person to make the decision he has and one who really understands this football club, with the timing of his decision.

"I am sure I speak for everyone, when thanking him for his contribution that went far beyond that one magnificent penalty save against Notts County to help us gain promotion last season.

"Wrexham AFC was a better place for having Ben Foster around the club."