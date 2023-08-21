Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

The Women's World Cup final between England and Spain on Sunday was watched by a peak audience of 12 million viewers on BBC One.

The final was also viewed 3.9 million times on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Overall, an audience of 21.2 million watched the BBC's television coverage of the tournament.

England, who won the European Championship last year, were beaten 1-0 by Spain in Sydney.

The final is the second most-watched BBC TV event of 2023, after the Coronation of King Charles III in May.

The men's Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in July had a peak BBC One audience of 11.3m.

Across the World Cup there were 25.7 million streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app - a 75% increase on the 14.7 million streams for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said the figures for the World Cup - which was hosted by Australia and New Zealand - showed the BBC's strength when broadcasting major sport events.

She added: "We're proud to be long-term partners for women's football, which continues its fantastic upward trajectory."

There were 1.9 million content plays on the BBC Sounds app, with 232,000 requests to listen to BBC Radio 5 Live's commentary of the final.

