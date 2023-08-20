Last updated on .From the section Man City

Stones made 23 Premier League appearances for Manchester City last season

Manchester City defender John Stones has been ruled out of action until after the international break, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Stones, 29, suffered a muscle injury in pre-season and missed City's opening two Premier League matches and remained on the bench for their Super Cup win.

The next international break is between 4 and 12 September.

Stones could miss England's Euro qualifier against Ukraine and a friendly against Scotland next month.

He is set to miss City's next two Premier League games against Sheffield United on 27 August and Fulham on 2 September.

The club are also without key midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who has had surgery on a hamstring injury and could be out of action for four months.