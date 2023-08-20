Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Spain World Cup winner Alexia Putellas says Fifa should "take note" at disputes surrounding the women's game.

The 2021 and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner said issues around the world were "sapping" the energy of players.

Spain won the World Cup despite controversy over coach Jorge Vilda, while there have been issues with over nations including a lack of payment from national associations.

"It annoys me because it's not just one country," Putellas said.

"It's very repetitive. And Fifa have to take note," she added.

In July, Australia's squad criticised the gender disparity in World Cup prize money.

Meanwhile, Jamaica, Nigeria and South Africa - who all impressed at the Women's World Cup - have all been fighting financial battles off it.

Jamaica's team had to seek independent funding, while players from Nigeria and South Africa are unhappy at a lack of payment from their national associations.

"This year has been an education for me," Putellas told Spanish newspaper Marca, after fighting back from a serious knee injury to help Spain win the World Cup for the first time.

"There are many countries who have spent time with disputes.

"That saps your energy when the player only wants to focus on training, looking after themselves, prepare properly and leave everything on the pitch.

"All the energy you spend on arguing, in having your say, on strategic plans… we're players!

"I've lost some of my romanticism, but not on the pitch."