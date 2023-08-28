Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Ebbsfleet United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool5401138512
2Solihull Moors532094511
3Barnet5311106410
4Chesterfield5311129310
5Altrincham52309729
6Ebbsfleet53028629
7Halifax52216518
8Maidenhead United52216518
9Wealdstone52217708
10Gateshead5212121027
11Rochdale52127617
12Woking52128807
13Aldershot52121011-17
14Boreham Wood51316516
15Oldham512278-15
16Kidderminster512225-35
17Fylde5113913-44
18Dag & Red511348-44
19Dorking5113712-54
20York503268-23
21Eastleigh503248-43
22Bromley503237-43
23Oxford City502349-52
24Southend53021156-1
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC