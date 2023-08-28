Eastleigh v Aldershot Town

EastleighEastleigh15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hartlepool
|5
|4
|0
|1
|13
|8
|5
|12
|2
|Solihull Moors
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Barnet
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|10
|4
|Chesterfield
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|9
|3
|10
|5
|Altrincham
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|7
|2
|9
|6
|Ebbsfleet
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|6
|2
|9
|7
|Halifax
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|8
|Maidenhead United
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|9
|Wealdstone
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|0
|8
|10
|Gateshead
|5
|2
|1
|2
|12
|10
|2
|7
|11
|Rochdale
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|6
|1
|7
|12
|Woking
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|0
|7
|13
|Aldershot
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|14
|Boreham Wood
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|5
|1
|6
|15
|Oldham
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|5
|16
|Kidderminster
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|17
|Fylde
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|4
|18
|Dag & Red
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|19
|Dorking
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|4
|20
|York
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
|21
|Eastleigh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|22
|Bromley
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|23
|Oxford City
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|2
|24
|Southend
|5
|3
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|-1
How the crashing of a container ship triggered a global supply chain crisis in 2021...
Zara McDermott sheds light on the family's search for justice
Watch all episodes of The Thick of It on BBC iPlayer
Hannah Fry takes a look at this humble piece of plastic, packed with technological innovations
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.