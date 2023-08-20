Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Heart of Midlothian striker Lawrence Shankland has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia and says he "won't take any interest" in transfer talk. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Romania playmaker Ianis Hagi has told Rangers manager Michael Beale he is unhappy being a bit-part player. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the Dons are close to signing two or three players, with a fourth a "possibility" by the end of the window. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has eased fears he could depart Pittodrie this summer by confirming he wants to stay in the north-east and test himself on the European stage. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects more arrivals in the wake of his side's defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-striker Chris Sutton says Celtic transfer decisions such as letting Carl Starfelt go have left him scratching his head after Kilmarnock knocked his former side out the Viaplay Cup. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic winger Jota was used as a substitute for Al Ittihad against Al Taee and will not be joining Al-Shabab on loan. (Glasgow Times) external-link

The Portuguese forward will be leaving Al Ittihad but no reason for his exit and his new club are not known. (Journalist Muhammad Al-Bakiri on X) external-link

PAOK striker Mbwana Samata is an injury doubt for their European tie against Hearts after being forced off during their opening Greek Super League win. (Daily Record) external-link

Former manager Neil Lennon does not believe Celtic are equipped yet for the Champions League. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic had the opportunity to bring in £115m Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo for £1m in the summer of 2020, when he was playing for Independiente del Valle. (Daily Mail newspaper via Caught Offside) external-link

Ex-Hibernian and Celtic winger Aiden McGeady says his dual role of player and technical director for Ayr United has been an eye-opener - but it has given him ideas for his post-playing career. (Daily Record) external-link

