Last updated on .From the section Irish

The sides could be separated during normal time at the Brandywell

Holders Derry City are out of the FAI Cup after losing 4-3 on penalties to St Patrick's Athletic at the Brandywell.

It was a second shootout defeat this week for Derry after they lost on penalties to Tobol in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The only all-Premier Division last-16 encounter in the FAI Cup finished 0-0 after extra-time.

St Pat's went through when Mark Connolly's penalty hit the post after Michael Duffy had fired wide.

Derry's best chance of the match came in the 82nd minute when Will Patching's effort was denied by the upright.

The Candystripes dominated early proceedings with Jamie Lennon making two crucial blocks to deny the home side an early goal, one to stop Adam O'Reilly's effort from the edge of the box and the other to save Brandon Kavanagh's strike.

The visitors grew into the half and came close when Conor Carty skilfully weaved round multiple City defenders, but he was unable to test Brian Maher with his resulting shot.

Home goalkeeper Brian Maher made a good save to deny a strike from Sam Curtis after a superb pass from Lennon had played him through on goal.

It was a slower start to the second half with the home side having the first opportunity in the 71st minute when Ciaran Coll leapt highest to connect with Cameron Dummigan's looping cross, but his header was off target.

Brandon Kavanagh's pass was nodded towards goal by Jamie McGonigle, however his effort was palmed over by Dean Lyness with the hosts unable to take advantage of the resulting corner.

Saints substitutes Thomas Lonergan and Jake Mulraney combined to create the away side's best chance of the second half when Lonergan connected with Mulraney's pass, but Maher saved the effort.

Patching's free-kick from just outside the box looked destined to break the deadlock eight minutes from time but it struck the left post to the despair of the home fans.

In extra time, Joseph Redmond deflected Danny Mullen's close-range strike after he latched onto Duffy's cross.

Patrick McEleney, Kavanagh, Mullen all netted their penalties before Duffy's effort was wide and Connolly's hit the left post.

Meanwhile, Chris Forrester and Alex Nolan scored for the Dublin side before Mulraney sent his effort wide but Kian Leavy and Mason Melia scored to knock Derry City out.